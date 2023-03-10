SWEDEN, March 10 - On Tuesday 7 March, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In connection with the visit, Mr Kristersson invited the leaders of the parties in the Riksdag who support Sweden’s NATO accession to a joint meeting with Mr Stoltenberg. At an extraordinary government meeting on Tuesday evening, the Government also took the formal decision to present the NATO bill to the Riksdag.

“We are continuing the broad cooperation with the parties in the Riksdag in the process of leading Sweden into NATO. There is very strong and widespread support in the Riksdag for Sweden’s NATO accession, and our assessment is that the Riksdag will take a decision on the NATO bill in a couple of weeks. This will make Sweden completely ready to become a NATO member,” says Mr Kristersson.

The aim of Tuesday’s meeting with the parties in the Riksdag who back Sweden’s NATO accession was to provide information on both the current processes in NATO and Sweden’s preparatory work.

On Thursday, the Government also intends to take a decision on a proposal for new anti-terrorism legislation, which is proposed to enter into force on 1 June. Prohibiting participation in terrorist organisations is an important boost to Sweden’s efforts to combat the threat of terrorism, but it is also a crucial step in Sweden’s implementation of the trilateral agreement with Türkiye and Finland.

“Türkiye is very familiar with the threat of terrorism, not least from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Strengthening Swedish anti-terrorism legislation is therefore good for both Sweden and our future Allies. Sweden has delivered results on all parts of the agreement, and which we will continue to fulfil until we become members – and thereafter,” says Mr Kristersson.

A trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland was held on Thursday 9 March, which provided an opportunity to report on the measures that Sweden has already taken.