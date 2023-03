MarketsandMarkets OncoGene 2023 Conference: A Global Platform for Oncology Advancements and Knowledge Sharing

OncoGene 2023 conference

The 7th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, The Next-Gen Genomics & Proteomics Conference, and The Precision Medicine Conference are all part of ConfEx.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its OncoGene 2023 conference , held on the ๐Ÿต๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต at the ๐—œ๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—– ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฒ & ๐—œ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—˜๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—น๐˜€ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜. The event brought together top experts in the field of oncology and gene therapy from around the world to discuss the latest research and advancements in the field.OncoGene 2023 was an exceptional event that brought together the full spectrum of experts, leaders and shareholders from global pharmaceutical organizations, biotech and therapeutically companies, and internationally eminent research and academic institutions to share broad perspectives on advancements and solutions to the most critical challenges in the areas of Immuno-Oncology, Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics and Personalized Medicine Approaches. The conference featured over 50 expert speakers, including industry leaders, top researchers, and influential policymakers.The conference was well-attended by over 500 delegates, including clinicians, researchers, academics, industry leaders, and more. The event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to network and exchange ideas with their peers in the field. The delegates had the opportunity to attend panel discussions, poster presentations, and interactive workshops, all designed to facilitate engagement and knowledge sharing.Conference Page: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/oncogene-confex/ OncoGene 2023 offered an excellent platform for industry leaders to showcase their latest technologies and products in the field of oncology, gene therapy, precision medicine and genomics proteomics. The conference featured an exhibition area where leading companies showcased their products and services. The exhibitors included:๐˜š๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ด, ๐˜—๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ด๐˜ค๐˜ช๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ด, ๐˜Œ๐˜ฑ๐˜ช๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜‹๐˜น, ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฐ, ๐˜‰๐˜‹, ๐˜"๐˜ถ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ฑ๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ, ๐˜"๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ ๐˜—๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜บ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ญ, ๐˜š๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜บ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ, ๐˜š๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฅ ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ญ๐˜ด, ๐˜Š๐˜ฆ๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ข, ๐˜๐˜ช๐˜ป๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ, ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ-๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ฉ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ, ๐˜ˆ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ฎ๐˜ข, ๐˜›๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ด๐˜Š๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ, ๐˜๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ค๐˜บ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ, ๐˜—๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ด, ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜จ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜บ๐˜ด, ๐˜Š๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ญ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ, ๐˜ˆ๐˜จ๐˜ช๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต, ๐˜Š๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฑ๐˜บ, ๐˜˜๐˜ถ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ฃ๐˜ช๐˜ฐ, ๐˜—๐˜ฆ๐˜ฑ๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜›๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ฉ, ๐˜•๐˜ฐ๐˜ท๐˜ฐ๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ, ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ต, ๐˜‰๐˜ช๐˜ฐ๐˜ค๐˜บ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ, ๐˜ˆ๐˜ฃ๐˜ป๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ข, ๐˜›๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฎ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜"๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ท๐˜ฐ๐˜ญ.The success of OncoGene 2023 highlights the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of oncology. The event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to learn about the latest research and advancements in the field, exchange ideas with their peers, and network with industry leaders. We look forward to seeing you at the next series of OncoGene.