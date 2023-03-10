MarketsandMarkets OncoGene 2023 Conference: A Global Platform for Oncology Advancements and Knowledge Sharing
The 7th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, The Next-Gen Genomics & Proteomics Conference, and The Precision Medicine Conference are all part of ConfEx.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its OncoGene 2023 conference, held on the 𝟵𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟭𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 at the 𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗖 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 & 𝗜𝗯𝗶𝘀 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁. The event brought together top experts in the field of oncology and gene therapy from around the world to discuss the latest research and advancements in the field.
OncoGene 2023 was an exceptional event that brought together the full spectrum of experts, leaders and shareholders from global pharmaceutical organizations, biotech and therapeutically companies, and internationally eminent research and academic institutions to share broad perspectives on advancements and solutions to the most critical challenges in the areas of Immuno-Oncology, Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics and Personalized Medicine Approaches. The conference featured over 50 expert speakers, including industry leaders, top researchers, and influential policymakers.
The conference was well-attended by over 500 delegates, including clinicians, researchers, academics, industry leaders, and more. The event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to network and exchange ideas with their peers in the field. The delegates had the opportunity to attend panel discussions, poster presentations, and interactive workshops, all designed to facilitate engagement and knowledge sharing.
Conference Page: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/oncogene-confex/
OncoGene 2023 offered an excellent platform for industry leaders to showcase their latest technologies and products in the field of oncology, gene therapy, precision medicine and genomics proteomics. The conference featured an exhibition area where leading companies showcased their products and services. The exhibitors included:
𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘴, 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴, 𝘌𝘱𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘋𝘹, 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘰, 𝘉𝘋, 𝘓𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘔𝘢𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘗𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭, 𝘚𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘉𝘪𝘰, 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴, 𝘊𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘢, 𝘝𝘪𝘻𝘨𝘦𝘯, 𝘉𝘪𝘰-𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘦, 𝘈𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢, 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘝𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘺𝘵𝘦, 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤𝘴, 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴, 𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦, 𝘈𝘨𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘊𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘱𝘺, 𝘘𝘶𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘰, 𝘗𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘛𝘦𝘤𝘩, 𝘕𝘰𝘷𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦, 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘪𝘷𝘵, 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘤𝘺𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘯, 𝘈𝘣𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘢, 𝘛𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘓𝘢𝘳𝘷𝘰𝘭.
The success of OncoGene 2023 highlights the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of oncology. The event provided an excellent opportunity for participants to learn about the latest research and advancements in the field, exchange ideas with their peers, and network with industry leaders. We look forward to seeing you at the next series of OncoGene.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀
“MarketsandMarkets Events is impacting the revenue of global companies with our multitude of services in market research, consulting & conferences. We produce global conferences, summits and congresses bringing together industry leaders, key decision makers & clients worldwide across various industries, fostering the exchange of ideas and the latest research through cutting-edge conference programs, interactive panels, and round table discussions.
Our prominent events enable our participants to benefit through their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them with industry-specific platforms to learn, network and showcase trending innovations of the industry to stay ahead of the competition curve.”
