PoolPal™ Corp. announces Kevin Middleton as their Western Regional Director
With Middleton joining PoolPal™ to support & expand the Vancouver & the Western USA region, PoolPal™ is positioned to fully serve its customers in the region.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PoolPal™ Corp. is pleased to announce that Kevin Middleton has joined the company as the Western Regional Director based in Vancouver, BC. In his role, Mr. Middleton will be responsible for ongoing sales and marketing activities throughout our service areas, managing customer relations, along with attending and participating in conferences alongside the team.
“We are excited to have someone of Kevin’s calibre on our team,” says Marc Pahlavan, the CEO and founder of PoolPal™. “With his 33 years of property management experience across Canada, he will bring a certain voice for the multi-unit residential vertical, which has been resistant to adopting technology within their amenity spaces.”
PoolPal™ is a next-generation commercial pool solution that hyper-optimizes commercial pool operations while delivering ESG objectives. The platform is designed to help take the guesswork out of managing commercial pools and utilizes the latest technology, such as AI, cloud and sensory data to become a true SMART resource. PoolPal™ is created, manufactured and produced in Canada, and offers an end-user-centric platform that really embodies the creator's values and reflects their perspective.
“I am excited to join PoolPal™ 's team of such highly trained, passionate experts, technicians, and commercial pool professionals, and help drive the company's growth in the midwest region and beyond,” said Mr. Middleton. “I am excited to help this intelligent, AI-based commercial swimming pool solution platform get the recognition it deserves. When PoolPal™ was introduced to me, I commented, "Where has this technology been all my life!”
Mr. Middleton’s experience in Condo/Strata property management started in the Greater Toronto Area in 1990, then in Kingston, Ontario and Greater Vancouver, BC. He has worked with many corporations as a Senior Property Manager, as well as a Regional Manager overseeing a number of Property Managers. He was an Instructor for Condo Management, Licencing CE courses at George Brown College in Toronto, Ontario, and the Excellence in Condominium Management Course with the Condominium Management Regulating Authority of Ontario (CMRAO). Mr. Middleton held the Registered Condominium Manager (RCM) designation since 1992 and completed the Property Management and Strata Management programs at UBC - Sauder School of Business in Vancouver, BC. He now lives in New Westminster, BC.
With Middleton joining PoolPal™ to support & expand the Vancouver & the Western USA region, PoolPal™ is positioned to fully serve its customers in the region.
