New to The Street Announces its TV Corporate Interviews Airing as Episodes 447 and 448 with Shows Starting on Saturday, March 11, 2023, 3:30 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces their corporate interviews for two episodes, 447 and 448, that will air on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network.



Newsmax TV airs Episode 447, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Private Securities - Linqto's interview with Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer, and Jack McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, PolySign .

2). Digital Marketing - Thoughtful Media Group’s ( a Society Pass, Inc. Subsidiary ) (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Doan Chu, Chief Growth Officer.

3). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) HumiSoil Product Documentary with Host Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant.

4). Quantum Computing - Quantum Computing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) interview with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO/Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Co-host, New to The Street.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

FOX Business Network airs Episode 448, Monday, March 13, at 10:30 PM PT, featuring the following Corporate Interviews:

1). Private Securities - Linqto's interview with Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer, and Jack McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, PolySign.

2). Digital Marketing - Thoughtful Media Group’s ( a Society Pass, Inc. Subsidiary ) (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Doan Chu, Chief Growth Officer.

3). Water Company - OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, interviews Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer at Linqto, and Jack McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, PolySign , which airs on Newsmax (Episode 447) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 448). Linqto helps its client identify, evaluate, and invest in the world's leading business, "Unicorns"- privately held startups valued at $1B US. Linqto is an investor in PolySign. Jack McDonald, CEO, PolySign, explains PolySign's fintech business that provides financial infrastructure products for institutional investors to access digital assets. Their clients are only institutional investors like crypto hedge funds, pension funds, and endowments. PolySign has three business divisions: qualified custodian business, fund administrative platforms, and digital assets settlement solutions. Digital assets include the cryptocurrencies and tokenization of traditional assets. Joe Endoso, COO at Linqto, talks about the PolySign investment, explaining its business growth from its unique digital solutions for digital transactions. The digital crypto blockchain world needs transparency and solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and confidence in the marketplace. PolySign's custodian business is a must in the crypto industry which can ensure solutions for crypto institutional investors and avoids conflicts of interest issues when holding clients' crypto/digital assets. Linqto sees PolySign as a leader in providing cutting-edge financial infrastructure products for the growing crypto industry. Viewers interested in becoming an investor in PolySign can learn more on Linqto's website. Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

New to The Street airs on Newsmax TV (Episode 447) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 448) its Thoughtful Media Group's , a Society Pass, Inc. subsidiary, (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Doan Chu, Chief Growth Officer. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Doan explains to viewers the business operations at Thailand-based Thoughtful Media Group. Founded in 2010 and considered a leading SE Asian multi-channel global digital marketing and social media influencer agency, the Company works with many social media platforms to create and monetize content. With four core divisions: multi-channel networks, premier digital marketing services, social commerce/influencer advertising, and sports marketing (coming soon to market), Thoughtful Media Group can offer its customers a turn-key solution for easy content creation and digital marketing solutions. The parent company, Society Pass, Inc., acquired Thoughtful Media Group in 2022, creating immediate synergies with the other SOPA subsidiaries. Doan talks about how each subsidiary can enhance and grow its digital sales footprint using Thoughtful Media Group's digital ecosystem. And in turn, Thoughtful Media can leverage and maximize its content creations. Thoughtful Media Group is aggressively seeking strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Throughout S.E. Asia, digital marketing is a leading economic indicator, with many consumers shopping online. eCommerce entities see that paying for digital advertisements and social media postings is not enough to attract more customers. Thoughtful Media Group can develop a creative, digitally influenced brand campaign for its clients that uses short, interactive streaming videos showing engaged customers enjoying products and services. The onset of AI (Artificial Intelligence) creates new organic eCommerce marketing opportunities for many industries. Thoughtful Media Group positioned itself with its digital marketing ecosystems in helping its customers create targeted, interactive brand digital marketing platforms as AI eCommerce applications continue to grow. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass, Inc .- https://thesocietypass.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Brian Rivera, Administrative Assistant, hosts a HumiSoil product documentary airing on New to The Street’s show on Newsmax TV (Episode 447). HumiSoil is a patent product that can restore soil's organic nutrients and water solubility. Brian explains that farming and other agricultural uses deplete the world's soils of much-needed nutrients and water. HumiSoil can be the answer to more productive and fully organic crop yields. With no greenhouse gas emissions, no fertilizers, and works in any climate, HumiSoil can yield organic fruits, vegetables, and flowers. The fact that the product can replenish soil's water concentrations makes the product a must for any small garden to large farmers. During the documentary, Brain talks about the planet's future and his children looking for a world without climate issues and pollution. The world can vastly improve with sustainable products like HumiSoil, giving future generations sustainable opportunities. Brian tells viewers the "Time is Now to Invest in Sustainability." HumiSoil can organically change soil composition, helping the Earth from further climate deterioration. HumiSoil is "Good for the Human Soul." The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. and VRM BioLogik Group have a strategic relationship and a distribution agreement, whereas SGTM can sell HumiSoil in the North American market. Viewers can learn more at The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

On Newsmax TV (Episode 447), Robert 'Bob' Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT) ("QCI") from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, talks with New to The Street's Co-hosts, Jane King and Hunter Gaylor. Quantum Computing, Inc. is a full-stack quantum hardware and software company with a mission to achieve quantum computer solutions for real-world business applications. Recently, scientists received a Noble Peace Prize in Physics on "Photonic Quantum Entanglement." Albert Einstein believed that such photonic entanglements didn't exist. The awarded scientists provided evidence that entangled photons are real, and their work validates quantum computations. The growing field of quantum computations can create many applications for many industries. Hunter asks about a NASA contract awarded to QCI's wholly-owned subsidiary, QI Solutions, that use QCI's LiDAR system to compute snow depths from space. Bob explains that QCI's software computations and hardware offered to governmental needs are available, and it is a robust growth model for QCI. The US Government requires any Company to meet rigorous security requirements to sell services to federal entities. The Company has the right team of professionals with experience in government contract procurements. Bob tells viewers that QCI is ahead of the competition in getting its quantum software/hardware products to market. The Company's Entropy Quantum systems Dirac -1 and Dirac -2 (coming soon) and quadratic binary and integer-based optimization platforms offer solutions for complex business problems, including supply logistics. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

The FOX Business Network (Episode 448) re-airs New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King's interview with Riggs Eckelberry, Chief Executive Officer of OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN). OCLN is creating on-site water treatment and delivery systems for the industrial, commercial, and agricultural industries. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Jane asked Riggs about the recent train derailment of toxic substances in East Palestine, OH, and the city's concerns about contaminated drinking water. Riggs informs viewers that OriginClear's Modular Water Systems™ and Water On Demand™ can deliver an immediate on-site solution for water delivery, treatments, and recycling, a quick solution not reliant on a municipalities water system. Most municipal-controlled water infrastructures throughout the USA are old and dilapidated with much-needed repairs. Overall, the US infrastructure is decades old, including the water municipalities' delivery and treatment centers. OCLN offers its patented Modular Water System, an on-site portable container that can treat water efficiently and inexpensively for immediate use. An OriginClear customer can quickly solve water needs without the expensive bill associated with government-controlled municipal systems. The Company's Water-on-Demand gives customers per gallon cost from the on-site water delivery, available immediately and not supplied by a municipality. As a Water-as-a Service provider, OriginClear can offer an end user a sustainable alternative to outdated municipal systems. Recycling water using OriginClear's Clean Water Innovation Hub reduces cost and provides a sustainable outcome for water conservation needs. The US needs to change its understanding of water conservation, whereas only about 1% of water is recycled compared to Israel, which recycles about 90%. Investors can get involved through the Company's publicly listed shares that trade under the OTC: OCLN. And upon the US SEC regulatory approval on a "Reg. A Offering," non-accredited investors can make direct investments. Riggs tells viewers to go to the Company's website and click the "Green" button to learn more about investment offerings. OriginClear's mission is to disrupt and decentralize the monopoly-controlled water industries with new and exciting innovations and patents; the Company's value proposition is compelling. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ . The updated interview originally aired on the FOX Business Network on 02/20/2023.

New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" re-airs on Newsmax TV (Episode 444) and the FOX Business Network (Episode 445). Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), and TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss several cybersecurity breaches at GoDaddy . The cPanel access, an open-source code platform used by coders and programmers at GoDaddy, is the possible source of numerous hacks. Hackers accessed the cPanel and installed malware redirecting hosted domains and email accounts. GoDaddy's customers experienced many business disruptions from these cyberattacks. Sekur.com can offer a business and individuals a secure and private e-communication platform. SekurMail , with its SekurSend/SekurReply options, protect both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. Sekur, with its encrypted military platform, operates on its wholly owned servers in Switzerland and can provide a security solution not available on those free, open-source Big Tech platforms. A business can migrate its domain onto the Sekur services platform. SekurMail is $7.00 for individuals and $10.00 for a business email, and with PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions , good for 5 years on uninterrupted subscriptions. With Sekur's enhanced security features, end-users can greatly minimize a possible cybercriminals attack. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. It never data mines, never sells data, and never asks for a phone number. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . What is your privacy worth? The updated interview originally aired on Newsmax TV on 03/03/ 2023 and the FOX Business Network on 03/06/2023.

About Linqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About PolySign:

PolySign is a transformative financial technology company providing institutional investors with cutting-edge blockchain-enabled infrastructure in support of digital assets across the capital markets and payments sectors. The PolySign family of products includes MG Stover and Standard Custody and Trust Co. MG Stover is a full-service fund administration firm built by former auditors and fund operators to deliver world class solutions to the alternative investment industry. PolySign’s New York-regulated custodian, Standard Custody & Trust Company, is a next-generation Qualified Custodian offering novel, patented technology for securing secret keys - https://polysign.io/

About Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA):

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA. Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The Company is on a path to providing an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI are finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics experts. They have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , and approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

