The Sweetest Jeans Design Contest Launches for LA Kids Love is Made in America

It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Jeans Design Contest for Kids in LA; 'Love is Made in America.'
The purpose of the meaningful creative design contest is to inspire kids; use their talent for good to create something beautiful (that they love).
Every month, our team of judges will pick a winning jean design; and Recruiting for Good will reward a $100 Jeans Shopping Gift Card.
How Parents Help Their Sweet Kids Participate?
1. Talented kids must be in LA and attend Elementary School.
2. Kids hand draw jeans design (no computer generated designs).
3. Parent takes a picture of the design; and emails it to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Through our sweet kid work programs (The Sweetest Gigs), Kids Design Tomorrow (fashion mentorship program), and sweet creative contests; we teach kids positive values!"
About
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids programs and exclusive luxury rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow to Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping + Travel; Experiences 'Sweet Fashion Week' in Paris & NY, Escape to Tuscany, and The Sweetest Heels Too. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
