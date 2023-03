Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases Expert Tips on Boosting Immunity

JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tri-Cities Functional Medicine recently published a report providing expert tips on how to boost the immune system . These professional recommendations can help people everywhere reduce sickness and promote overall health.Having a compromised immune system can cause a lack of energy and slow recovery from illnesses and injuries. The functional medicine approach to overall well-being includes educating patients on healthy habits and wellness goals. Some of the tips in this report are:• How to optimize gut health• Why exercise is critical• How daily meditation helps• What immunity-boosting foods to eat• The benefits of vitamins and supplements for the immune systemHabits like getting enough sleep, reducing alcohol and sugar consumption, quitting smoking, and staying at a healthy weight all improve immune responses, as detailed in this report. The report also describes how social connections and mood improvements can contribute to a healthier immune system and better overall health.The functional medicine approach focuses on finding the root causes of health problems and providing treatments that address those underlying issues. Treatment begins with a consultation in which the doctor discusses and assesses ongoing health issues. Once a functional medicine doctor recognizes a poor immune response, their next step is to teach patients how to boost their immune system with natural supplements and healthy habits to promote better whole-body health.At Tri-Cities Functional Medicine, we aim to help our patients achieve better overall well-being by digging deeper to find the root causes of health issues and providing the most beneficial and safest treatments to address them. With Tri-Cities’ science-backed functional medicine treatments, getting over sickness and injuries can become much faster and easier.To get started with Tri-Cities Functional Medicine, visit the company website , watch a webinar, and book a free discovery call. With the help of functional medicine, you can achieve a higher level of health.