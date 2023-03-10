Work starts on $20m fruit processing plant in Đắk Lắk

VIETNAM, March 10 -

ĐẮK LẮK — Construction on a VNĐ476 billion (US$20 million) fruit processing factory started today in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk.

Financed by Chánh Thu Fruit Import-Export Group JSC, the factory is the largest of its kind in the province thus far.

The factory will have an annual processing capacity of 70,000 tonnes of fruit such as durian, passion fruit, sweet potato, and banana for export mainly to China, Japan, Australia, and the US. It is slated for completion after 18 months.

Ngô Tường Vy, general director of Chánh Thu Fruit Import-Export Group JSC, said the factory will be developed as part of the company's efforts to enhance the brand value of Vietnamese fruits on the world market. — VNS