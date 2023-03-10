New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA) Selects Eltropy As Their Preferred Digital Provider
NYCUA is now able to offer members a platform for digital conversations that has helped more than 500 credit unions enhance their member engagement
As we’ve worked with Eltropy over time, we’ve watched the valuable service they’ve provided our members, and we couldn’t be more excited for them to officially become our preferred provider.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced it has been selected as the preferred provider and sponsor for the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA). Eltropy will be presenting at the NYCUA convention in June 2023.
"We’ve known Eltropy for a long time and are thrilled to officially have them as a preferred provider and sponsor," said Bill Bywater, COO of NYCUA. "The ability to engage with members digitally as well as in-branch becomes increasingly important with each passing year. As we’ve worked with Eltropy over time, we’ve watched the valuable service they’ve provided our members, and we couldn’t be more excited for them to officially become our preferred provider.”
Eltropy’s platform allows credit unions to create personalized member experiences for every interaction – whether in-branch or digital through any communication channel. It utilizes automation to respond to simple interactions 24/7, allowing CU staff to focus on higher-value interactions during business hours.
By partnering with Eltropy, the NYCUA is able to offer its members a trusted and proven solution for digital conversations that has helped more than 500 other credit unions enhance their member engagement. Eltropy is currently endorsed by more than 80 percent of U.S. credit union state and regional leagues and associations as well as by CUNA Strategic Services.
"With a long history of working with credit unions in New York state, we're particularly excited to partner with the NYCUA to help credit unions across the Empire State improve their member engagement and member experience," said Ashish Garg, CEO of Eltropy. "Our commitment is to provide credit unions everywhere with the best digital platform to deliver exceptional member experiences while optimizing costs and growing assets, and we look forward to joining the conversation to address the challenges and opportunities facing credit unions today.”
Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services, acknowledged that credit unions are currently encountering a number of obstacles in engaging their members. "These are high hurdles the credit unions are being required to jump, including an upsurge in call volumes and a lack of personnel," Lowman said. "Eltropy, however, has developed a highly acclaimed digital conversations platform that can effectively tackle these issues. By providing virtual branch capabilities, through their platform, Eltropy is assisting the credit union industry in progressing and improving member satisfaction, which is so key to their success. Members can now communicate with credit unions in a manner that is convenient for them, at their preferred time and location."
The NYCUA’s annual meeting and convention is set to take place from June 15 to 18, 2023 at the beautiful Sagamore Resort on Lake George, in the Adirondack region of New York.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
About NYCUA:
For more than 100 years, the New York Credit Union Association has served as the trade association for the state’s credit unions, which collectively hold more than $83 billion in assets and serve 5.9 million members. NYCUA strives to advance the credit union movement by advocating, educating, uniting and supporting the interests of all credit unions statewide. To learn more about NYCUA, visit www.nycua.org.
