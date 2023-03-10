New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA) Selects Eltropy As Their Preferred Digital Provider

NYCUA Selects Eltropy As Their Preferred Digital Provider

NYCUA is now able to offer members a platform for digital conversations that has helped more than 500 credit unions enhance their member engagement

As we’ve worked with Eltropy over time, we’ve watched the valuable service they’ve provided our members, and we couldn’t be more excited for them to officially become our preferred provider.” — Bill Bywater, COO of NYCUA