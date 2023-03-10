IDNR seeking seasonal conservation workers for state parks and historic sites
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state.
Conservation workers are the department's boots on the ground at state sites during the busy summer seasons. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months.
Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, such as mowing, landscaping, painting, cleaning, loading and unloading vehicles, cutting firewood and more. Other responsibilities include assisting in preparing locations for hunting and fishing, preparing sites for programs, assisting in the care of cover crops and food plots, maintaining tools and equipment, and performing basic vehicle maintenance. Conservation workers make periodic rounds at sites to check for safety, clear and maintain trails and pathways, install signage, and more. They also assist site visitors and direct traffic when needed, as well as participate in interpretive and educational activities at historic sites.
"These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois' beautiful state parks and historic sites," said Paula Martel, director of IDNR's Office of Land Management. "Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites."
To learn more about the positions, qualifications, deadline for applications, and instructions for applying, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled "conservation/historic preservation worker." Openings for more seasonal positions at additional sites will be added in the coming weeks.
IDNR currently has openings at the following locations:
Carroll County
Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna
Cass County
Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Chandlerville
Clark County
Lincoln Trail State Park, Marshall
Clinton County
Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Carlyle
Coles County
Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston
Douglas County
Walnut Point State Park, Oakland
Fayette County
Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area, Ramsey
Franklin County
Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area, Whittington
Hardin County
Cave-in-Rock State Park, Cave-in-Rock
Henry County
Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area, Kewanee
Jo Daviess County
Apple River Canyon State Park, Apple River
Kankakee County
Kankakee River State Park, Bourbonnais
Ogle County
Castle Rock State Park, Oregon
LaSalle County
Illini State Park, Marseilles
Starved Rock State Park, Utica
Lee County
Franklin Creek State Natural Area, Franklin Grove
Logan County
James C. Helfrich Game Propagation Center, Lincoln
Marion County
Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Kinmundy
Massac County
Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Belknap
McDonough County
Argyle Lake State Park, Colchester
Menard County
Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site, Petersburg
Randolph County
Fort de Chartres, Prairie du Rocher
Fort Kaskaskia, Ellis Grove
World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta
Saline County
Sahara Woods State Recreation Area, Carrier Mills
Sangamon County
Sangchris Lake State Park, Rochester
Shelby County
Eagle Creek State Park, Findlay
Hidden Springs State Forest, Strasburg
Stark County
Rock Island Trail State Park, Wyoming
Winnebago County
Rock Cut State Park, Loves Park