The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
Webinar March 15: Healthcare Leaders Share Near-Term Strategic Growth Solutions for a Sustainable Future
Senior healthcare executives will demonstrate how they are delivering strategic growth in the “now and near” to position - and pay for - sustainable growth far into the future.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic decisions that were put on “pause” during the height of the pandemic are back on the table in 2023. Today’s unprecedented margin pressure, staffing shortages, and escalating competition require urgent focus on strategic growth in the “now and near.” Leaders are challenged to rapidly recover strategic business now, which positions - and pays for future initiatives that will sustain their competitive advantage and financial health far into the future.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
On March 15 at 11:00 Central, senior healthcare executives executives will share their solutions to delivering strategic growth in the “now and near” to position and fund sustainable growth far into the future.
Panelists include:
- Darcy Craven, Chief Executive Officer, Archbold Medical Center
- Brittany Lawson, Vice President of Operations, HCA Henrico Doctors Hospital
- Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Darcy Craven will describe how Archbold Medical Center works with Tiller-Hewitt to achieve double-digit increases in outpatient imaging and drive $122 million in incremental top line revenue in year one.
Brittany Lawson will discuss ways to locally and nationally focus on getting back to the basics to improve access and throughput. Brittany has embraced Tiller-Hewitt’s best practices and cross-discipline approach to break silos between operations, strategy, marketing and business development to ensure that providers and patients experience the path of least resistance to easily access key service lines.
Thomas Tiller will provide a national landscape view, looking beyond yesterday’s best practices and today’s buzzwords to provide strategic growth solutions that work.
Register for the March 15 webinar and download the Archbold Medical Center case study to learn how to:
* How to improve your organization’s readiness for rapid-impact strategic growth through key data insights and a collaborative operational growth readiness assessment.
* Techniques to deploy for gaining the cross-discipline stakeholder engagement and buy-in required for maximum accountability and results.
* Mapping a near-term strategic service line growth strategy by combining consumer demand insights and journey mapping, access and capacity improvement, and effective physician alignment.
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. As part of their mission to help organizations hardwire a data-driven, collaborative culture of strategic growth, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies continues to partner with experienced leaders from dozens of health systems and healthcare organizations across the nation. Through Tiller-Hewitt’s leadership resources, the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience on a full spectrum of topics.
2023 Leadership Webinar Series
Tiller-Hewitt webinars features senior leaders who bring strategic growth solutions and case studies to life. They focus on practical ways to prioritize and execute initiatives proven to drive rapid impact strategic growth through intentional, transparent engagement with physicians, communities, payers and even competitors.
Spring Schedule:
March 15, 2023 -The Power of Now: Rapid Impact Strategic Growth
How Near-Term Solutions Fund a Sustainable Future
April 12, 2023 - Stop Admiring Your Problems & Start Growing
How to Strategically Overcome Access, Capacity & Resource Challenges
May 10, 2023 - Disrupt Yourself: The Strategic Growth Imperative
How to Achieve Radical Success with a Singular Focus
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers 20-to-30 minute podcasts featuring experienced leaders engaged in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and the awesome lessons learned while leading organizations.
2023 Podcasts
Leadership Blindspots & Do-Overs: Your Guide to Improving Any Relationship
The Power of Leadership Influence: 30-Seconds to Change a Career Trajectory
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
Access the full range strategic growth programs, services and resources at tillerhewitt.com/services.
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies Presents the 2023 Leadership Webinar Series