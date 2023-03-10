EisnerAmper’s Wasser, Colman Named to ROI-NJ’s “2023 Influencers: Women in Business” List

EisnerAmper, a leading global business advisory firm, is pleased to announce that partners Diane Wasser and Alexandra Colman have been named to ROI-NJ’s prestigious list of “2023 Influencers: Women in Business.”

“The state is overflowing with qualified female leaders who are ready, willing and eager to run their company, sit on their board, take a top leadership role or even simply be on a panel of thought leaders. [The women on this list are] good candidates for any and all roles at a company where smarts, work ethic and leadership are required,” noted ROI-NJ. “The future is female—and the future already is here.”

Diane Wasser is the Partner-in-Charge of New Jersey, Managing Partner of Regions at Eisner Advisory Group, and a member of the Executive Committee. She is responsible for fostering consistent culture, experience and operations among the various offices nationwide, as well as NJ office operations, culture and community. She has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting, having founded the firm’s Pension Services Group. Diane is an active member of the American Institute of CPAs and the NJ State Chamber of Commerce.

Alexandra Colman is a Tax Partner in the Corporate Tax Group. She has approximately 15 years of public accounting experience serving clients across a variety of industries, specializing in technology and manufacturing and distribution. She advises clients on the tax implications of reorganizations, acquisitions, transfer pricing, and doing business in new jurisdictions—as well as tax compliance and examinations. Allie is a force within the firm and all about people as well as an instructor at EisnerAmper University and an active member of the steering committee of the Women of EisnerAmper.