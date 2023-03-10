Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Cookville
COOKVILLE, NS, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Kody Blois, Member of Parliament Kings—Hants, the Honourable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Lunenburg, Her Worship Carolyn Bolivar-Getson, Mayor of the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg, and His Worship Matt Risser, Mayor of the Town of Lunenburg.
Date:
Monday, March 13, 2023
Time:
10:30 a.m. [AST]
Location:
Municipality of the District of Lunenburg Municipal Building
