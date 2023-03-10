Submit Release
Graham Packaging Company Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call

Conference Call Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM CDT

Graham Packaging Company Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM CDT / 13:00 UTC to review its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open in a listen-only mode by telephone. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (callers in the U.S.) at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial 1-201-689-8560. Please request the "Graham Packaging 2022 Q4 & Year End Results" conference call. Presentation materials will be available on March 13, 2023 through the Investors link on our website at www.grahampackaging.com via access to our investor Intralinks site.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available from approximately 12.00 PM EDT/11:00 AM CDT/16:00 UTC on March 14, 2023 through March 21, 2023. Callers in the U.S. please dial 1-844-512-2921. International callers should dial 1-412-317-6671. The replay pin number is 13736746.

