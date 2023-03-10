EU opens doors to processed poultry and eggs from Moldova

The Republic of Moldova has obtained for the first time the right to export processed poultry meat and eggs for consumption, Category A, to the European Union.

The European Commission has published the relevant changes to allow Moldovan producers access to the EU market.

“Thus, we encourage entrepreneurs to invest in processing and production facilities with higher added value,” the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova said in a statement. “Further improvements in the quality of products will contribute to strengthening the position of Moldovan producers in the EU market”.

