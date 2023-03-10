Tickets on sale now for TEDxURI ‘The Creative Spark’

Current students, staff member and alumna on this year’s lineup for the April 1 event

KINGSTON, R.I. – March 10, 2023 – TEDxURI returns to the University of Rhode Island campus on Saturday, April 1, with the theme “The Creative Spark,” a topic selected to show how widespread creativity is in the human experience.

“Creativity is a skill that is useful to everybody, no matter what you do or where your passions lie,” says Vince Petronio, artistic director of the event. This year’s TEDxURI will present several inspirational, enlightening stories about the creative spark.

This year’s live TEDxURI event is taking place in Edwards Hall on URI’s main campus in Kingston.

All URI faculty, staff, students, families, neighbors, and community members are invited to attend. Prospective students and families may also attend as this year’s event lands on the same day as a Welcome Day for admitted students and their families.

Presenters this year include Jillian Eddy ’16, Jeremy Bergantini ’25, Abigail Joy Gordon ’26, Aryana Sadr ’26, and Carol Pegg ’10 ’14, an executive assistant in the office of the vice president of student affairs. All nine presenters have been expertly coached by Donna Gamache-Griffiths, Peg Ferguson Boyd, Burr Harrison, Alex DeCiccio, and Pegg, both a presenter and a return coach.

Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets now. Tickets are $10 for students and $25 for others. Student admission includes all K-12 and college-level students; high school and college students will be asked to show a valid student ID at the door.

Visit https://www.uri.edu/tedx/ for more and purchase tickets by March 30.

For more information, contact Paula McGlasson (paulam@uri.edu) or Liam Horne (liam_horne@uri.edu).

TEDX: TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxURI, where x = independently organized TED event. At URI’s TEDx event, TED Talks video and live presenters will combine to spark deep discussion and connection.