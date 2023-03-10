Amzur Technologies Successfully Achieves SOC2 Type2 Certification

Amzur Technologies, Inc. a Tampa-based company, has achieved SOC2 Type2 certification, indicating its commitment to protecting customers' security and privacy.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amzur Technologies has successfully passed the SOC2 Type 2 assessment, demonstrating the organization's commitment to security and privacy for its customers. The SOC2 certification is recognized as the gold standard for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy (collectively known as the "Trust Services Criteria").

An independent third-party auditor conducted the SOC2 assessment and evaluated Amzur Technologies's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The company is pleased to report that it meets all SOC2 requirements without any control deficiencies.

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed the SOC2 Type 2 assessment," said Bala Nemani, CEO of Amzur Technologies. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we meet the highest standards of security and privacy for our customers. This certification is a testament to our dedication to protecting our customer's sensitive information and more importantly their trust placed in us."

Amzur Technologies has always been committed to safeguarding its customers' data. As part of this commitment, the company has implemented robust security measures and procedures to protect against unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction of data. The company understands that maintaining SOC2 certification is an ongoing process and is committed to continuously improving its security and privacy practices.

"Our customers' trust is paramount, and we take our responsibility to protect their data seriously," added Bala. "We will continue to invest in security and privacy to ensure that we meet and exceed industry standards and best practices."

About Amzur Technologies Inc:

Amzur Technologies is an award-winning, ISO 9001:2008 (QMS), ISO 27k (ISMS), and SoC2 certified company based in Tampa, FL serving clients across multiple sectors across the globe. Amzur’s focus is providing technology solutions and services with deep Digital Transformation portfolio offerings to accelerate business growth and drive operational efficiencies for their clients. The company's mission is to provide innovative and cost-effective automation and talent solutions to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals while maintaining transparency, integrity, and professionalism in our work. For more information, visit https://amzur.com

