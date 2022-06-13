Amzur Technologies Inc certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)

Women Owned Small Business

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amzur Technologies Inc today announced that it has been recognized and certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under their ongoing WOSB program.

Rani Nemani, Founding Partner and President of Amzur said “We are extremely happy and proud to be a part of the WOSB Program as it provides excellent opportunities for diversity and inclusion, by empowering women in businesses. We are strongly aligned to SBA’s belief that diversity promotes innovation, opens doors, and creates stronger partnerships that fuel our economy”. She also acknowledged that diverse vendor relations are just smart business.

About Amzur

Amzur Technologies Inc is a leading provider of services for digital transformation, hyperautomation, application modernization, and managed IT. Amzur is based in Tampa, Florida, and has an IT workforce of over 300 people spread across three continents, delivering 24x7 support and services to their customers. With over 16 years of rich experience, Amzur has been successfully delivering cutting-edge solutions to a wide customer base that spans across industries, technology domains, and IT platforms. Visit www.amzur.com for more information about the company.