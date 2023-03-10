A convergence of art and technology Made in Italy at South by Southwest
For the first time the Italian Trade Agency opens a pavilion with 11 Italian companies in the Creative Industries Expo in Austin, TXROME, ITALY, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exhibition that looks to the future of both music and the arts, and technology. There will be 11 companies in attendance, including innovative startups and players in the audiovisual market, which will make up the Italy pavilion at the Creative Industries Expo of the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas; the leading event dedicated to independent films and music in the United States.
From smart devices that facilitate learning to play the guitar, to a smart music library that finds the right soundtrack for each video, and a gamut of AI systems that support companies and creatives: this year will showcase the first structured Italian presence at the Texan event, which, although mainly involving the entertainment world, hosts an actual expo of innovative technologies. The Italian mission, coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), brings together gifted players from the field of audiovisual arts and innovation by promoting Italian creativity as a strong brand in the American and international markets. For this reason, to support the companies involved in the Italian Night coordinated by ICE on March 14, three emerging Italian artists will be participating as guests of SXSW: Baseball Gregg, Her Skin and Prim.
"Austin joins our calendar of important U.S. trade fairs where we promote our ecosystem in all its components”, explains Alessandra Rainaldi, Trade Commissioner at the Italian Trade Agency - Los Angeles Office. “This time the focus is on Italian creativity, truly a part of our DNA, which manifests itself in the talent of our young innovators, as well as in the audiovisual industry and in music”.
“Through a mission led by ITA, we are taking part in South by Southwest for the first time, bringing Italian creativity and innovation into an event which, since 1987, is a strategic meeting point with the colossal American entertainment and innovation industry,” Rainaldi further explains. “The slogan for our pavilion, “A Taste of Italian Creativity,” sums up our strategy for the enhancement of Italian companies overseas. Austin joins the schedule of significant US trade fairs, including CES in Las Vegas, introducing the market to an entire industrial ecosystem made up of highly specialized and competitive companies in the most strategic sectors of the world economy.”
SXSW Creative Industries Expo and the Italian pavilion
The expo, which will remain open during the 4 main days of South by Southwest (between March 12 and 15, while the festival takes place between March 10 and 19).
For the first time, Italy is participating in this area with its own pavilion, in which 7 innovative startups and 4 companies from the audiovisual industry will be the leading stars. Among the scheduled events is the Spritz, Tech & Sounds evening at the Stephen F Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel on March 14. An opportunity for meeting and networking with industrial players and investors, featuring pitches from the pavilion’s innovators and showcases from three Italian artists participating in South by Southwest: two singer-songwriters, Prim and Her Skin, both from Modena, and Baseball Gregg, a duo from Bologna.
The Music Industry Happy Hour is scheduled on March 16 at the Fairmont Hotel.
ITA
The Italian Trade Agency is the government body that supports the development of the country's companies on global markets, by promoting attracting foreign investments to Italy. The Agency is present all over the world with a vast network of offices, providing consultancy and training to Italian SMEs, and implementing modern marketing and communication strategies to promote Made in Italy excellence around the world. The Los Angeles office coordinates the mission at SXSW with a team dedicated to the audiovisual and innovation industries.
The startups:
AR Market; Contents; Dataprodigy; Dispell Magic; EOS Data; Tensive; Visual Note
.
Audiovisual:
Rome and Lazio Film Commission Foundation; Revolver & NinaFilm; Sounzone; Vari Productions.
