MarketsandMarkets Announces 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference in Milan, Italy
Looking and the current market scenario, many companies are outsourcing the manufacture of their highly potent compounds for various reasons, mainly marketing.MILAN, ITALY, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is proud to announce the 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference, which will be held in Milan, Italy, on 24th - 25th May 2023. This conference will highlight the presence of some brilliant brains in the pharmaceutical and medical fields, providing you with solutions to the problems faced in advanced High Potent.
The 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference will bring together industry leaders, academics, and researchers to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and strategies for developing, manufacturing, and delivering high potent medicines.
The conference will focus on a range of topics, including:
• Process Development and Scale-up
• Cleaning Validation and Risk Mitigation
• Containment and Handling
• Process Development and scale-up of HPAPI’s
• Strategies for effective outsourcing partnership
• Containment and Handling Strategies
• Validation of cleaning procedures to avoid cross-contamination
• Regulatory Landscape
• Hazard Assessment Classifications
The conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies from leading experts in the field of high potent medicines. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, learn about the latest advancements in the field, and share their experiences and insights.
One of the highlights of the conference will be the Keynote presentation by Dean Calhoun, a renowned expert in the field of pharmaceuticals and President, and CEO, of Affygility Solutions, USA. He will share his insights on the challenges and opportunities in the development and commercialization of high potent medicines, and how the industry can address these challenges to drive growth and innovation.
Other notable speakers at the conference include Hermann Schmidt, an Operations Director, Pharma & Lab Division, Hosokawa Alpine AG, who will speak on the Cryogenic Miling and cleaning processes under GMP conditions. Dr Carolina Bonifacio, Siegfried, Head, Drug Product Development, will share his insights on From lab to commercial production - How to combat challenges in OSD High Potency products.
The conference will also feature an exhibition area where leading pharmaceutical companies, equipment manufacturers, and service providers will showcase their latest products and services related to high potent medicines.
Registration for the 8th Annual High Potent Medicines Conference is now open. Grab the extended discounts, available for those who register before 31st March 2023. For more information on the conference and registration, please visit the conference website.
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets™ is a global market research and consulting company that provides clients with strategic insights into the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company provides syndicated market research reports, custom research services, and consulting services to help clients make informed business decisions. MarketsandMarkets has a global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, India, and Singapore.
