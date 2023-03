Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, March 10, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Friday, March 10, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

SB 385 EDUCATIONAL BROADCAST TELEVISION (INGLE/CERVANTES)

CS/HB 142/a GENERATING FACILITY AND MINE REMEDIATION

(ALLISON/SZCZEPANSKI)

HB 191/a INCREASE EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFER

(DIXON/HEMPHILL)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Friday, March 10, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311

CS/SB 357 PARENTS OF CHILDREN IN PERFORMING ART (JARAMILLO/POPE)

SB 417 TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK (BRANDT)

HB 375 CHARTER SCHOOL EXPENDITURE PLAN (GARRATT/HERNANDEZ)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov



Mary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, March 10, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

HB 116 ACTIVE DUTY NAT’L GUARD AS STATE EMPLOYEES

(SARIÑANA/MARTINEZ)

HB 134/a MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS IN SCHOOL BATHROOMS (TRUJILLO/ORTEZ)

HB 145 NMMI LEGISLATIVE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM (NIBERT/EZZELL)

HB 204 SMITHSONITE AS STATE MINERAL (ARMSTRONG/MADRID)

HB 314/aa CANNABIS RECORD EXPUNGEMENT (ROMERO/MARTÍNEZ)

HB 389/a NO ID CARD FEE FOR HOMELESS INDIVIDUALS (LARA)

HB 411/a ENGINEER & SURVEYOR LICENSURE (PETTIGREW/SMALL)

CS/HB 512 PUBLIC PROPERTY SALES & COUNTIES (LARA)

SB 322 DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (MAESTAS)

SB 424 CYFD KINSHIP CAREGIVER PAYMENTS (LOPEZ/JARAMILLO)

SB 440 NO MENTHOL CIGARETTE SALES (SCHMEDES)

SB 463 EMERGENCY MEDICAL MEDICAID REIMBURSEMENT (CAMPOS/INGLE)

SB 488 LIMIT HEALTH REIMBURSEMENT RETRO DENIAL (SCHMEDES)

SB 497 PROCUREMENT FOR CERTAIN SERVICES & CONTRACTS (GALLEGOS)

SB 500 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (ORTIZ Y PINO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Joseph Cervantes, Chair



Friday, March 10, 2023 – 1/2 after floor session – Room 321

SJR 14 ALBUQUERQUE PROPERTY EXCHANGE (PADILLA)

SJR 15 LOS LUNAS PROPERTY DONATION (BACA)

SB 426 ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION (CERVANTES)

SB 274 REGIONAL TRANSIT LAW ENFORCEMENT (GONZALES)

SB 17 DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES (WIRTH/TALLMAN)

SB 428/a FIREARMS IN UNFAIR PRACTICES ACT (CERVANTES)

SB 482 STATE-TRIBAL EDUCATION COMPACT SCHOOLS ACT (SHENDO)

SB 513 INCREASING THE PENALTY OF MAKING A SHOOTING THREAT (BRANDT)

SB 315 INTERSTATE COMPACT ON CHILD PLACEMENT (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SB 19 LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM (MAESTAS)

HB 26/aa NOTICE FOR ABANDONED PROPERTY LISTS (CHANDLER)

HB 31/a NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES (CHANDLER)

HB 48 INDEPENDENT CERTIFIED RN ANESTHETISTS (MATTHEWS/BROWN)

FL/HB 131 PROSTHETIC & CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DEVICE COVERAGE

(THOMSON/CATES)

HB 179/a FILING OF LIENS WITH PROPERTY OWNER (CHÁVEZ/JARAMILLO)

HB 195/a FOREST CONSERVATION ACT AMENDMENTS (MCQUEEN/NIBERT)

HB 207/a EXPAND HUMAN RIGHTS ACT SCOPE (ORTEZ/ROMERO)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81502543362 or via telephone at 1 253 205 0468

Meeting ID 815 0254 3362

To provide written comments or to register for Zoom, please email SJC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov. Include bill number, proponent or opponent and if you will be attending in person or via zoom.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Friday, March 10, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. – Room 321

SRINIVAS MUKKAMALA, PH.D. appointment

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (CAMPOS)

ADRIAN JOSEPH SALUSTRI appointment

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)

MICHAEL ALLEN MARTIN reappointment

Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (JARAMILLO)

CASANDRA DIGNA BATISTA-DAUZ appointment

Northern New Mexico College Board of Regents (JARAMILLO)

KURT A. SOMMER appointment

State Investment Council (BACA)

CS/HJR 8 LEGISLATIVE SALARIES, CA (RUBIO/GARRATT)

HB 233/a RLD REORGANIZATION (MATTHEWS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

