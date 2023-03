Senate Floor Calendar: Friday, March 10, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE CALENDAR

12TH LEGISLATIVE DAY

Friday, March 10, 2023

Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.



THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 155

USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA/SARIÑANA)

(2) SENATE CONSERVATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 464 AGRITOURISM PROMOTION ACT (MAESTAS)

(3) SENATE BILL 423 NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL (RODRIGUEZ)

(4) SENATE BILL 205 COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX (GONZALES)

(5) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 13

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS

(LOPEZ/SEDILLO LOPEZ)

(6) SENATE BILL 442/aa INCREASE ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES/

SHPAC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ/DUHIGG)

(7) SENATE BILL 108 CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION PROGRAM UNIT

(BRANDT)

(8) SENATE BILL 75 SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

(9) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 453/a PUBLICLY FUNDED HEALTH AGENCY PURCHASING/

SFC AMENDED (HICKEY)

(10) SENATE BILL 427 FIREARM SALES WAITING PERIOD

(CERVANTES/ROMERO, A)

(11) SENATE BILL 124/a PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETURNING TO WORK/

SHPAC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(12) SENATE BILL 492 EDUCATIONAL RETIREES RETURNING TO WORK (MUÑOZ)

(13) SENATE BILL 66/a GRT DISTRIBUTION TO CERTAIN ENTITIES/STBTC AMENDED (WOODS)

(14) SENATE BILL 328/a FOSTERING CONNECTIONS ELIGIBILITY/

SHPAC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(15) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 336/a/ec USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS

FOR INSURANCE/SFC AMENDED (PADILLA)

(16) SENATE BILL 398 HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT (RODRIGUEZ)

(17) SENATE BILL 493/aa BRACKISH WATER REUSE/SCONC AMENDED/

SFC AMENDED (MUÑOZ)

(18) SENATE HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR

SENATE BILL 316 JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING (LOPEZ)

(19) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 164 FUTURE OIL &

GAS LEASE ROYALTY RATES (TALLMAN/SARIÑANA)

(20) SENATE BILL 374 COURT EMERGENCY PROPERTY RESERVE FUND (GRIGGS)

(21) SENATE BILL 472 BALANCE INFO TO CERTAIN BORROWERS (CERVANTES)

(22) SENATE BILL 142 NM MINERS LICENSE PLATE (MUÑOZ)

(23) SENATE BILL 276 MAKE-A-WISH LICENSE PLATE

(GALLEGOS/HEMPHILL)

(24) SENATE BILL 284 SPECIAL OLYMPICS LICENSE PLATE

(LOPEZ/SHARER)

(25) SENATE BILL 338 TRANSFER OF PROPERTY AFFIDAVITS

(NEVILLE)

(26) SENATE BILL 305 ROUTE 66 LICENSE PLATE (CAMPOS)

(27) SENATE BILL 329 NM TECH WATER LEADERS WORKSHOP

(STEWART)

(28) SENATE BILL 467 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ/PADILLA)

(29) SENATE BILL 439 LEG. APPROVAL FOR CERTAIN LAND PURCHASES

(SHARER/MUÑOZ)

(30) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 172

NO DETAINING FOR FED IMMIGRATION VIOLATIONS

(ORTIZ y PINO/MAESTAS)

(31) SENATE BILL 272 ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH ED PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

(32) SENATE BILL 48/a CITY OR COUNTY MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH/SZCZEPANSKI)

(33) SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 13 NORTHEAST ABQ LAND SALE (O’NEILL)

(34) SENATE MEMORIAL 29 IMPORTANCE OF FORESTS (STEWART)

(35) SENATE MEMORIAL 38 STUDY BROAD CANYON RANCH STATE PARK

(STEINBORN/SMALL)

(36) SENATE MEMORIAL 44 HISPANICS ENJOYING CAMPING

(JARAMILLO/CAMPOS)

(37) HOUSE BILL 76/aa/ec JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN/

HJC AMENDED/HAFC AMENDED (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(38) HOUSE BILL 148 EARLY CHILDHOOD DEPT. TRIBAL AGREEMENTS

(LENTE)

(39) HOUSE BILL 201/a EXTEND CERTAIN BOARD SUNSET DATES/HGEIC AMENDED (GARCIA, H./ALCON)

(40) HOUSE BILL 377/aaa TOURISM DEPT. MARKETING EXCELLENCE

BUREAU/HCEDC AMENDED / HAFC AMENDED/H/FLOOR AMENDED

(HERNANDEZ)

(41) HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 268/a

ARROYO HONDO ARRIBA LAND GRANT/SCONC AMENDED

(GARCÍA, MP/GONZALES)

(42) HOUSE BILL 125/a SCHOOL DUAL CREDIT TASK FORCE/H/FLOOR AMENDED (ROMERO, GA/FIGUEROA)

(43) HOUSE BILL 370 SURPRISE BILLING PROTECTION ACT SUNSET DATE (CHÁVEZ/CADENA)

(44) HOUSE BILL 209 HEALTH PROFESSIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT

(ORTEZ/ARMSTRONG)

(45) HOUSE BILL 35/a FREE CULTURAL SERVICES FOR FOSTER FAMILIES/

H/FLOOR AMENDED (LORD/DIAMOND)

(46) HOUSE COMMERCE & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 83 PODIATRY LICENSURE CHANGES

(MATTHEWS)

(47) HOUSE BILL 181 NATIONAL BOARD CERTIFIED PROGRAM UNITS

(SARIÑANA/FERRARY)

(48) HOUSE BILL 175/a CRIME REDUCTION ACT CHANGES & FUND/

HAFC AMENDED (ROMERO, A/HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

(49) HOUSE BILL 198 CAREER TECH FUNDS FOR INDIAN ED SCHOOLS

(LENTE/HERRERA)

(50) HOUSE BILL 216/a LESC PUBLIC EDUCATION STUDY /

H/FLOOR AMENDED (ROMERO, GA/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

(51) HOUSE BILL 184/aaa STATE GAME COMMISSION CHANGES/

H/FLOOR AMENDED/SRC AMENDED/SCONC AMENDED (McQUEEN/DIAMOND)

(52) HOUSE BILL 126/a SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS/

H/FLOOR AMENDED (ROMERO, GA/LANE)

(53) HOUSE GOVERNMENT, ELECTIONS AND INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

SUBSTITUTE FOR HOUSE BILL 277 FIRST RESPONDER SURVIVOR BENEFITS (HARPER/VINCENT)

(54) HOUSE BILL 304 PUBLIC EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT NEEDS TRUSTS

(CHASEY/THOMSON)

(55) HOUSE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 1 PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENTS & AGENCY ANALYSIS (McQUEEN/SCOTT)

(56) HOUSE JOINT MEMORIAL 3/a “YEAR OF BILINGUAL

MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION”/HEC AMENDED (LENTE/GURROLA)

BUSINESS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

(1) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 6 YEAR OF BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL

EDUCATION (GONZALES)

(2) SENATE MEMORIAL 3 “COWBOYS FOR CANCER RESEARCH DAY”

(NEVILLE)



###