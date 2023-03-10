State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company: Upgrade Business Climate; Green Power for Business Expansion & Output Increase
EINPresswire.com/ -- Production in full swing is demonstrated by the scene before us: bright and clean workshop, neat and uniform assembly lines, workers immersed in the operations, accompanied by rumbling equipment. On March 5, standing in the “hot” production workshop, Liu Jichang, relevant responsible personnel of Haoda (Zhejiang) Automobile Parts Co., Ltd., said the following words with energy and expectation, "We started work on the seventh and eighth day of the first lunar month of the new year. On the 11th day of the first lunar month, nearly all the 5,000 employees in the factory were on duty and all production lines were in full swing."
With the same "hot" rhythm as the workshop, over ten power supply employees were busy debugging equipment and verifying data in the power distribution room of Haoda, making the final sprint for commissioning and operation of new transformers. "I learnt in Early February Gouda will have a batch of new production equipment coming online, but original power supply capacity cannot meet the production line operation." Chen Jia, relevant personnel in charge of State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company, said. Power supply employees went door-to-door to contact with users to understand their demands for power, conducted site survey, determined new power supply points, and made the electric power supply plans; and the green service channel has been opened. Moreover, the capacity expansion and reconstruction project was launched immediately after the company commenced work after the Spring Festival Holiday and the materials were delivered to the site.
Construction, from infrastructure, to cable laying and then to equipment installation, was conducted orderly and at an accelerated pace. It took 10 days for new equipment to be put into operation and supply power. Electricity capacity of enterprises increased from originally 7,800 KVA to 10,950 KVA. It has also solved the problem of sharing power supply points of enterprises with users in residential areas. Power consumption of enterprises will be more stable and reliable and safer after completion of transformation.
It is said that, with solid industrial foundation, the automobile industry becomes the pillar industry and city name card of Taizhou. Now, V-type square matrix composed of full vehicle and key parts enterprises and small and medium-sized parts enterprises to drive the development has initially been established in the whole city, and Haoda is included. Haoda, engaged in research and development, production and sales of automotive wiring harnesses, is growing with the development of Geely Group, with an annual production value of over RMB 2 Billion. At the beginning of last year, Haoda's automotive wiring harness production base with the annual output of 2 million sets of automotive wiring harnesses was put into production, covering both traditional and new energy vehicles.
Liu Jichang said, "Increase in capacity is based on the rapid development of new energy automobile industry. The company has added a production line for new energy vehicle supporting wiring harness." The company is expanding its layout in the field of new energy vehicles in recent years. After the new production line is put into production, the products will be applied to Geely, GAC, Ideal and other new energy brand vehicles, which can bring considerable newly-increased output value to the enterprises. "Whether it is the replacement of old and new factories few years ago, or the increase in capacity currently, we are especially grateful for the full support of the power supply company providing quick connection, construction and power supply with good service and has realized their promises not to let development wait for power."
While carrying out reformation of capacity expansion, the power supply company is closely connecting with Gouda, mainly aiming at photovoltaic construction, energy storage projects, energy efficiency management improvement and equipment technical transformation. By "working out a account" and issuing a diagnostic report on energy efficiency for enterprises, they are taking a comprehensive look at the energy consumption of the production lines and various factory areas, making reasonable exclusive upgrading and renovation plans, and helping enterprises to truly save energy and reduce consumption, and pursue green and low-carbon development with intelligent and digital platforms. Currently, the two sides have signed a contract of intent for photovoltaic construction, which is expected to be completed this year.
"Business environment is soil for survival and development of enterprises. As a power supply company, they should regularly well turn over and fertilize the soil.” Chen Jia said. Over the years, regarding optimizing the business environment, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company has earnestly been fulfilling social responsibility of central enterprises, continuously carrying out the activities of "To optimize the Business environment and Obtain the Optimum Index Factor", and actively implementing "Three Zero", "Three Savings", "Sunshine Power Operation Expansion" and other services for the benefit of the people and enterprises. The Company is taking the lead in the practice of power "Running Once at Most", and in the "Power Paoxiaoqing", "Uppermost Service to External Customers" and other service measures to the initiative of the whole province. Especially, the Company has assisted other enterprises get through tough times since the outbreak of COVID-19, which is highly recognized by the municipal government and widely praised by all sectors of society. In 2022, the Company won the title of "Advanced Collective of Economic Stability, Progress and Quality Improvement (Supporting industry and enterprises)" for annual high-quality development and construction of a leading city for common prosperity.
Next, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company will continue to follow the guide of the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, closely focus on the central work of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, concentrate on high-quality development of regional economy, focus on the power supply guarantee, power grid development, and be devoted to the construction of new power system, strive to optimize the business environment, so as to make new and greater contributions to writing a chapter of modernized Taizhou with Chinese characteristics. (Lu Weinan)
"Business environment is soil for survival and development of enterprises. As a power supply company, they should regularly well turn over and fertilize the soil.” Chen Jia said. Over the years, regarding optimizing the business environment, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company has earnestly been fulfilling social responsibility of central enterprises, continuously carrying out the activities of "To optimize the Business environment and Obtain the Optimum Index Factor", and actively implementing "Three Zero", "Three Savings", "Sunshine Power Operation Expansion" and other services for the benefit of the people and enterprises. The Company is taking the lead in the practice of power "Running Once at Most", and in the "Power Paoxiaoqing", "Uppermost Service to External Customers" and other service measures to the initiative of the whole province. Especially, the Company has assisted other enterprises get through tough times since the outbreak of COVID-19, which is highly recognized by the municipal government and widely praised by all sectors of society. In 2022, the Company won the title of "Advanced Collective of Economic Stability, Progress and Quality Improvement (Supporting industry and enterprises)" for annual high-quality development and construction of a leading city for common prosperity.
Next, State Grid Taizhou Power Supply Company will continue to follow the guide of the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, closely focus on the central work of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, concentrate on high-quality development of regional economy, focus on the power supply guarantee, power grid development, and be devoted to the construction of new power system, strive to optimize the business environment, so as to make new and greater contributions to writing a chapter of modernized Taizhou with Chinese characteristics. (Lu Weinan)
