Fourier Intelligence & Thor Assistive Technologies joins Naidex 2023

Fourier Intelligence & Thor Assistive Technologies participate in Naidex 2023, showcasing advancing technologies in medical robotics within the UK.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourier Intelligence is pleased to announce its participation at Naidex 2023 on the 22nd and 23rd of March at the NEC, Birmingham. The event is in conjunction with Naidex’s golden jubilee celebration of the disability community.Known as a leading provider of innovative rehabilitation technology solutions, Fourier Intelligence will be joined by its partner, Thor Assistive Technologies , where the team will be showcasing RehabHub™ and providing first-hand experiences of the currently available medical and community-based devices.As a health technology group, Fourier Intelligence strives towards promoting the adoption of robotics technologies within the various markets in the United Kingdom by allowing hands-on advanced robotics rehabilitation technology, which would benefit healthcare professionals and the disability community. Besides that, we also aim to provide easy and accessible solutions to help improve the quality of life and care within the disabled community.The Naidex event is open to all; however, attendees must pre-register online via the event’s website, https://www.naidex.co.uk/outbound-utm . Fourier Intelligence invites all visitors and interested parties to booth number, N-68. Visitors can directly browse and purchase Fourier’s available home devices for individual needs. Alternatively, schedule a personalised meeting with the team by writing to info@fourierintelligence.com.About Fourier IntelligenceFourier Intelligence is a technology-driven company, infusing creativity into developing exoskeleton and rehabilitation robotics since 2015. Together with researchers, therapists, and patients, Fourier Intelligence aims to excel in developing and redefining rehabilitation robotics solutions with inter-connectable intelligent robotics technology by elevating user experience with an intuitive, easy-to-use system to enhance the lives of both patients and therapists.