Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Size Expected To Reach $29 Billion By 2027

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market. As per TBRC’s respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market forecast, the global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market size is expected to grow to $29.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

COVID-19 has boosted the use of respiratory monitoring devices, in turn contributing to the growth of this market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market share. Major players in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market include Hamilton Medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries.

In March 2020, Masimo, a global leader in noninvasive monitoring technologies acquired NantHealth, Inc's connected care business for an undisclosed amount. NantHealth is a provider a tablet-optimized application that sits on top of our DCX platform to provide clinicians more convenient and ubiquitous access to capture a wide array of patient vitals such as respiratory rate, blood pressure, and heart rate in addition to performing patient assessments. This move of Masimo will leverage its capabilities with NantHealth’s solutions that can enable a more efficient patient rounding and assessment workflow by providing a near real-time stream of data from the patient's bedside unlike periodic sampling typically entered into an EHR hours later.

• By Product: Nebulizers, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Ventilators, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers

• By End-User: Homecare settings, Hospitals

• By Technology: HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Filtration, Microsphere Separation, Hollow Fiber Filtration, Other Technologies

• By Geography: The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) are used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market size, drivers and trends, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic) market growth across geographies.

