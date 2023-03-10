Senate Floor Actions for March 9

For Immediate Release

Santa Fe, NM – Today, the New Mexico senate: passed legislation supporting geothermal energy research & development, unanimously advanced a measure increasing funding for senior programs, and recognized the critical need to shore up acequia disaster response and hazard mitigation. Below is a summary of these measures and a complete list of all the additional legislation passed today on the senate floor.

Bolstering Geothermal Resource Development

Today the Senate passed Senate Bill 8, a priority piece of legislation for New Mexico Senate Democrats that promotes the development of geothermal resources in the state. Included in this legislation is the expansion of a Center of Excellence at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, establishing a geothermal resource development fund, as well as an accompanying revolving loan fund. Additionally, Senate Bill 8 authorizes the Energy Conservation and Management Division (ECMD) of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to foster the growth of geothermal resources in New Mexico.

“In the past half-century New Mexico has proven time and time again that we are ready and capable of being a leader in producing geothermal energy. The technology is primed, New Mexicans are ready, and the federal government has over half a billion dollars of funding standing by for precisely this line of work,” said Senator Gerald “Jerry” Ortiz y Pino (D-Albuquerque). “Senate Bill 8 provides the framework to chart New Mexico’s path towards a clean, just energy transition, for the benefit of all New Mexicans.”

Honoring Our Commitment to New Mexico’s Seniors

The Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 346, which appropriates an additional $40 million to the Senior Dignity Fund. Named after the late New Mexico Representative Kiki Saavedra, who served from 1977-2015, the Kiki Saavedra Senior Dignity Fund facilitates services for seniors including transportation, food insecurity, physical and behavioral health, case management, and caregiving. This supplemental funding ensures the long-term solvency and operation of these essential functions for seniors.

Shoring up New Mexico’s Acequia Disaster Response

As recovery from historic fires and drought continue, the Senate approved a measure which will provide peace-of-mind to communities throughout New Mexico. Senate Bill 176 amends statute to allow the Interstate Stream Commission’s Acequia Fund to support projects relating to disaster response, recovery and hazard mitigation.

“Acequias are the lifeblood of much of rural New Mexico. Not only do they direct our water, they cradle New Mexico’s legacy of community partnership which spans generations. Senate Bill 176 ensures that whenever disaster may strike our vecinos and acequia communities, resources are available to rebuild New Mexico’s critical infrastructure,” said Senator Pete Campos (D-Las Vegas).

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

SB181 — OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING REQUIREMENTS

SB471/ec — REFUSAL OF END-OF-LIFE OPTIONS ACT

SB433 — EXPAND RURAL AIR PASSENGER CAPACITY

SB275 — MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION FEES

SB50 — RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT

SB232 — HEALTH INSURER PROVIDER INFO & REIMBURSEMENT

SB521 — SUPPLEMENTAL SALARY INCREASE

SB382 — BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT

SB203 — DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DATA

HB95 — RENEWABLE ENERGY OFFICE IN STATE LAND OFFICE

HB274 — AMERICAN ASIAN PAC. ISLANDER & HAWAIIAN DAY

HB127 — EDUCATION ASSISTANT SALARY INCREASE

HB342 — EDUCATION SAVINGS PLAN USES

HB27 — BREAST EXAM HEALTH COVERAGE

HB298 — PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS

