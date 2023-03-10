Submit Release
Celebrating Women's Month with Opal 11 Year Old Girl's Christine Conradt Interview

Christine Conradt is an L.A.-based screenwriter, producer, director, and script consultant (Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska). To learn more visit www.christineconradt.com

Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund sweet gigs for talented girls.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good prepares girls for tomorrow's jobs by creating meaningful experiences; teaching skills, success habits, and positive values

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good runs 'The Sweetest Gigs;' creative writing program for talented girls. Opal writes sweet monthly interviews of LA women.

Opal, thank you for another sweet interview this month; and for doing something Good for You and The Community Too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a forward-thinking staffing agency in LA helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Gigs; creative writing program for girls who love to learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Girls on the gigs learn how to make a positive impact with their talent.

One of Recruiting for Good's talented writers is 11 year year old Opal; she works on a monthly creative writing gig, "We Use Our Voice for Good!" She interviews women in LA, who use their talent for good, and are sweet positive role models.

Celebrating Women's Month, Opal interviewed screenwriter, producer, director; Christine Conradt.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Christine, thank you for making time for Opal; she and I, both celebrate and appreciate you!"

About

Christine Conradt is an L.A.-based screenwriter, producer, director, and script consultant (Originally from Lincoln, Nebraska). After earning a BFA in screenwriting from the University of Southern California's Cinematic Arts program, she worked briefly in development before launching her screenwriting career. She later went back to grad school and received an MCJ from Boston University where she focused on cybercrime and juvenile delinquency. She has worked on over sixty movies as the writer, director, or producer; and also writes young adult books too. To learn more about Christine Conradt visit her IMBD (www.imdb.com/name/nm0175768).

Talented 11 Year Old LA Girl 'Opal' landed the sweetest monthly creative writing gig; ‘We Use Our Voice for Good!’ She celebrates and discovers women in LA who use their talent and ‘voice for good;’ and are also sweet role models. Opal interviews, writes a story about them; and earns a Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping Gift Card. Her dream is to be a screenwriter. The World Awaits Her Arrival! Recruiting for Good created this sweet gig, just for Opal to lead in 2023. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.

Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to support kids programs and exclusive luxury rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow to Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping + Travel; Experiences 'Sweet Fashion Week' in Paris & NY, Escape to Tuscany, and The Sweetest Heels Too. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com

Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

