Freestyle Rap Phenomenon DICI Don't Play Games

FREESTYLE RAP PHENOMENON DICI RELEASES HIS LATEST SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO, ‘DON’T PLAY GAMES’

Dici has an impeccable ability to capture the voice of the generation.” — - HYPE Magazine

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMBOLDENED BY 119K+ TIKTOK FOLLOWERS AND OVER 5 MILLION STREAMS AN﻿D VIDEO VIEWS, FREESTYLE RAP PHENOMENON DICI RELEASES HIS LATEST SINGLE AND MUSIC VIDEO; ‘DON’T PLAY GAMES’

Continuing to Make a Global Impact with Over 11 Smash Singles Following His 2021 Debut EP, The Miami Based Artist, Producer, Director, and Entrepreneur’s Tracks Have Been Cultivated on Over 2100 Spotify Playlists. In the two years since the drop of his self-titled debut EP in early 2021, DICI’s been a prolific, non-stop singles and video releasing phenomenon across the globe, racking up a phenomenal 119K+ TikTok followers, over five million collective Spotify streams and YouTube views and inclusion on over 2100 Spotify playlists.

Emboldened by his success, the multi-talented rapper, producer, and label entrepreneur showcases his artistry, his powerhouse singing voice, and now the ability to direct and produce powerful music visuals with the release of the track and accompanying video, “Don’t Play Games”. “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and experiment, to see how people would respond,” DICI says.

One of the most amazing things about DICI’s success is that in only two years, he catapulted from a quarantined 17-year-old free-styling fresh, insightful, and often incisive rhymes over crazy-cool beats and soulful atmospheres to a globally influential artist with hundreds of thousands of followers worldwide. His breakthrough came when “305-INTERLUDE” (from his debut EP) was included on the taste making “Chill Rap Vibes 2021” Spotify playlist; the track currently has over 405K streams.

“Don’t Play Games” follows a two year blaze of popular singles and videos from DICI, an ongoing output that includes the singles “Five Rings” (“Five Rings” (311K Views, 170K+ streams), “Something’s Right” (454,000 Views), “Something’s Right (Dance Remix),” “Move Out The Way” “E to S,” “Flip” (371K Views), “I’ve Been Dreaming” (146K Views), “Art of War,” “u n i” (468K Views), “Will You Stay” (472K Views) and “Do What I Can” (356 K Views), “Left to Right” (566K Views), “Eye to Eye” (339K Views) and at the end of 2022; “Beautiful Collision”.

"Don't Play Games' is resonating with fans worldwide. The visuals for this latest smash can be viewed on YouTube as well as streaming channels via Roku and Amazon, regional channels across the US and the UK, and has just been accepted to MTV.

“Gorgeous moodiness... simutaneously smooth and menacing.” - Hip Hop Weekly

Stay up on all the latest with DICI via social media; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dicimusic/, facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dici305, Twitter: https://twitter.com/dicimusic, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dicimusic/ and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Dici.

Dici- Don't Play Games