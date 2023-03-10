Jacob Tyler Agency Launches Service to Upgrade Google Analytics to GA4
The mandatory July 1 deadline for switching from Google Analytics to GA4 is fast approaching and we’re here to help businesses make the switch seamlessly.
With the GA4 upgrade, our clients can gain even deeper insights into their audiences, better understand how their customers engage with their brand, and ultimately make better business decisions”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Tyler Agency, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to announce a new service that helps its clients upgrade their Google Analytics to GA4. With this upgrade, clients can take advantage of the latest features and capabilities of GA4, including advanced machine learning models and real-time data insights.
“The mandatory July 1 deadline for switching from Google Analytics to GA4 is fast approaching,” said Tom McFadden, President of Jacob Tyler. “We’re here to help businesses make the switch seamlessly.”
Google Analytics is a powerful tool that helps businesses track website traffic, user behavior, and conversion rates. The new GA4 upgrade builds on the foundation of the previous version, Universal Analytics, and provides even more powerful data analysis and reporting capabilities. The upgraded platform also enables businesses to gain a deeper understanding of user behavior across multiple devices and platforms, including mobile apps.
"We are thrilled to offer this new service to our clients," said McFadden. " With the GA4 upgrade, our clients can gain even deeper insights into their audiences, better understand how their customers engage with their brand, and ultimately make better business decisions," he said. “We’re offering a wide variety of custom options that will allow our clients to implement GA4 in a manner that is consistent with their needs.”
The Jacob Tyler Brand + Digital Agency team has extensive experience in digital marketing, website development, and analytics, and is dedicated to helping clients stay ahead of the curve when it comes to technology and marketing trends. With the GA4 upgrade, clients can take advantage of the latest advancements in data analysis and reporting, and stay ahead of the competition.
About Jacob Tyler Brand + Digital Agency
For over 23 years, Jacob Tyler Brand + Digital Agency has been a full-service digital marketing agency based in San Diego, California. The agency offers a wide range of services, including website design and development, branding, digital marketing, and more. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and results-driven solutions, Jacob Tyler Agency has helped businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals. Clients include YMCA, Hensel Phelps, Nuvasive, Four Seasons Hotels, and more.
For more information about Jacob Tyler Agency and its Google Analytics upgrade service, please visit jacobtyler.com or contact us at 858.922.9153.
