ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 10-13) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 10-13), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:

Southbound I-17 closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 11) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads also closed. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(March 11) for pavement improvement project. : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to southbound SR 51 as alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues. Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to reach I-17 beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues.

(north of Union Hills Drive) (March 13) for pavement improvement project. : Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) to reach I-17 beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Westbound US 60 closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley, Mesa and Country Club drives also closed. Detour : Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

(March 13) for pavement improvement project. : Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure. Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 13) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour : Drivers traveling to Sky Harbor Airport can consider using westbound I-10 to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to reach airport’s west entrance. Note : Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (March 11) and then closed (same area) from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 13). Times are subject to adjustment . Detours include eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive and westbound University Drive. Eastbound I-10 “connector ramp” between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 13).

(Hohokam Expressway) (March 13) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. : Drivers traveling to Sky Harbor Airport can consider using westbound I-10 to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to reach airport’s west entrance. : (March 11) (same area) (March 13). . Detours include eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive and westbound University Drive. (March 13). Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (March 11) for new interchange construction. Detour : Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to connect with Loop 303 beyond the closure.

(March 11) for new interchange construction. : Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to connect with Loop 303 beyond the closure. Eastbound I-10 (toward Tucson) narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for pavement improvement project. Westbound I-10 (toward Phoenix) then narrowed to one lane overnight between the Gila River Bridge and Riggs Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (March 13-16). Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.