Government Of Saskatchewan Strengthens Oversight Of Independent Schools

CANADA, March 9 - Released on March 9, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is strengthening its oversight of all registered independent schools in the province through amendments to The Registered Independent Schools Regulations and The Education Funding Regulations, 2018.

Starting in fall 2023, new requirements for independent schools will include mandatory administrative policies, similar to the requirements for Saskatchewan school divisions. Examples of administrative policies include an attendance policy, an extracurricular policy and a parent complaints and grievances policy.

Additional changes include enhanced financial reporting requirements and for all registered independent schools to have a defined separation of duties among its board, director and principal. Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, all qualified independent schools and certified independent schools must be registered as a separate non-profit organization from any parent organization.

"Our government is committed to ensuring that students in all of Saskatchewan's schools feel safe, protected and respected," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "While we believe registered independent schools have a place in our education sector by giving parents the choice to educate their children in accordance with their conscientious beliefs, these additional regulations will ensure that the necessary government oversight is in place."

The Government of Saskatchewan has already taken significant steps to ensure the safety of all children in Saskatchewan schools, including:

Appointing administrators to oversee schools;

Increased supervisory visits to all qualified independent schools;

The ability to put schools on probation;

The requirement of all independent schools to notify the ministry within 24 hours if there are allegations of criminal activity or a criminal charge of a staff member; and

Fully cooperating with the Advocate for Children and Youth in its investigation into the oversight of independent schools in Saskatchewan.

The new regulatory amendments will be available in both French and English in the coming weeks on the Ministry of Education website. All qualified independent schools and certified independent schools will be required to adopt them over the coming calendar year and be in effect by the start of the Fall 2023 school year.

-30-

For more information, contact: