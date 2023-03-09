Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Lead Petworth Public Safety Walk and Media Availability

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, March 8 at 4:30 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Linda Harllee Harper, Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants Director Jennifer Porter and other District officials and community leaders to conduct a public safety walk and media avail in the Petworth community. During the walk, the Mayor will speak with residents and business owners about their concerns.

The walk will begin with a brief media avail at the Georgia Avenue/Petworth Metro Station and continue along the Georgia Avenue corridor. 

When: 
Wednesday, March 8 at 4:30 pm
 
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah
Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage
Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department 
Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement
Jennifer Porter, Director, Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants
Delano Hunter, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation
Keith A. Anderson, Director, General Services 
Everett Lott, Director, District Department of Transportation  
Richard Reyes-Gavilan, Executive Director, DC Public Libraries 
Timothy Spriggs, Acting Director, Public Works  
Jackie Reyes-Yanes, Director, Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs 
Aly Kaba, Director, Mayor’s Office on African Affairs 
Eduardo Perdomo, Director, Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs 

Where:
Petworth-Georgia Avenue Metro Station
3700 Georgia Avenue NW
*Closest Metro Station: Petworth/Georgia Avenue Metro*
*Closest Bikeshare: Georgia and New Hampshire Avenue NW*
 
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  
 
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.     
 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

