NOW HIRING: Criminal History Examiner, Forensic Technician

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1

FEE PROGRAMS UNIT

1 Vacancy

TBI Headquarters

Nashville, Davidson County

Monthly Salary: $2,825 – $4,225

Job Duties: Receive and process criminal history information from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, court clerks, and the general public by utilizing appropriate databases [i.e., Access databases, Computerized Criminal History (CCH) database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), Expungement database, Diversion database, Tennessee Open Records Information System (TORIS), Tennessee Applicant Processing Services (TAPS) to process data. Provide and communicate criminal history information to external vendors, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies by e-mail or in person. Analyze criminal history descriptive data to determine appropriate response and notification.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 44004. This position will remain posted from March 9, 2023-March 15, 2023 for five (5) business days.

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN

LATENT PRINTS UNIT

1 Vacancy

Nashville Crime Laboratory

Davidson County

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

Job Duties: Responsible for laboratory activities within the Latent Prints Unit, including reagent preparation, cleaning glassware, and performing regular quality control checks of equipment, reagents, and chemicals used. Maintains case file assignment logs, manages inventory, and initiates orders for laboratory supplies. Utilizes the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) to perform daily duties and assists Forensic Scientists in processing items of evidence for the presence of latent prints. Communicates with law enforcement personnel and may be required to testify in court cases pertaining to chain of custody and/or laboratory testing and duties.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 44006. This position will be posted on March 9, 2023 – March 15, 2023 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.