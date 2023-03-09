Dr. Emily Loi Brings Safe Money Radio To Los Angeles
Emily Loi is an experienced retirement specialist sharing her expertise as the host of Safe Money Radio.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Emily Loi is an experienced retirement specialist sharing her expertise as the host of Safe Money Radio on AM 870 The ANSWER. As the host of the Safe Money Radio show, she is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Dr. Emily Loi is the founder and president of Wealth Creation Insurance Services, Inc. She is an accomplished asset and retirement protection specialist. Her background is unique and different from most other financial professionals. Dr. Loi is a physician awarded her Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the AUC School of Medicine in 2002. In 1996 she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).
During her practice, Dr. Loi continued to seek knowledge in different fields due to her inquisitive nature, and ultimately her internal calling led her into the financial industry. Dr. Loi takes pride in being a member of the Financial Planning Association, and she aims to transform lives through the power of proper financial planning. Her goals are to empower everyone to create wealth, attain financial freedom, generate lifetime income, protect their assets, and build wealth for future generations. With these goals in mind, Dr. Loi founded Wealth Creation Insurance Services, Inc.
Besides managing her financial firm, Dr. Loi is also passionate about teaching. She currently hosts two radio shows in Southern California - Safe Money Radio and Wealth Creation Strategies. Safe Money Radio airs every Saturday on KRLA AM 870, and Wealth Creation Strategies airs every Friday and Sunday on FM 106.3. Through these radio shows, Dr. Loi shares her knowledge on topics such as estate planning strategies designed to pass tax-free wealth to heirs and provide liquidity for estate taxes, strategies for business owners and self-employed individuals to save money on taxes, multiple ways for everyone to grow money and avoid significant risk from market losses safely, et cetera.
Aside from helping clients with their finances and being a radio host, Dr. Loi has a passion for ballroom dancing. She loves the Argentine tango as well as the International Latin division of ballroom, which consists of the Samba, Rumba, Cha-Cha-Cha, Paso Doble, and the Jive. Her favorite pastimes are spending time with her daughter and on the dance floor, brushing up on her techniques, and meeting new friends.
Join others who have benefited from listening to Emily's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
Dr. Emily Loi
Wealth Creation Insurance Services, Inc.
+1 714-714-0811
Emily@WealthCreationInsurance.com