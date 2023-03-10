Hundreds of Fast, Inexpensive Skill Programs in Technology, Healthcare and More at Alternatives to College's New Site
College is expensive, it takes too long, and the return on investment in dollars and time is, for many, lacking. But there are many good alternatives.
When I saw employers like Apple, Google, MasterCard and even IBM hiring based on skills, not degrees, I decided to help people find schools and courses that made sense in today's world.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 6,000 fast and inexpensive skills programs can be found at https://alternativestocollege.com. Programs include many in Technology and Healthcare, plus five additional categories. Every program listed provides learners with immediately usable skills that employers covet.
This new free site claims to be the most complete and comprehensive source of popular non-degree programs in the US. Every one of the new site's 1,800 schools and their 6,000 courses were sourced and curated, one by one, by Alternatives to College's experienced staffers.
Joseph Schmoke, co-founder of Alternatives to College and former university CEO, says that after years in the college business he decided to jump off that floundering ship. "Things have changed dramatically. The idea that everyone should go to college doesn't make sense. When I saw employers like Apple, Google, MasterCard and even IBM hiring based on skills, not degrees, I decided to do something to help people find the schools and courses that made sense in today's world," said Schmoke.
Alternatives to College's basic criteria for schools and courses to be listed on https://alternativestocollege.com are Quality of Programs, Speed to Completion, and Cost. "Six-year programs that cost $30,000 per year are not welcome here," Schmoke said with a smile.
The free site provides access to programs in technology, like coding and cybersecurity, and in healthcare, including dental assisting and cardiovascular technology. Other program categories include Cosmetology, Barbering, Arts and Media, Mechanical (the trades), Business, and even Cannabis. These skill programs attract people of all ages, including career changers, those who want to upskill, and those just starting on a career path.
This new comprehensive site https://alternativestocollege.com has no usage limits and is easy to use. There is no sign-in requirement. Site visitors are not put on any list. Visitors choose programs that interest them, click on the link provided, and are taken to the school's site. Any further contact is directly with the school itself. "We trust the site user – and the school – to conduct themselves properly," said Mr. Schmoke.
He also commented that, unlike most other directory or information sites, Alternatives to College does not play favorites. "You won't find a school or course that pops up and interrupts your search, a sure indication that the school has paid to be promoted. We think people are smart enough to choose for themselves," Schmoke said while extending an invitation to visit and use the new site.
