Public input needed for 2023 hunting season proposals

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct six open-house meetings throughout the Big Horn Basin and one final meeting in Worland to discuss 2023 hunting season proposals for small game, game birds and big game.
 
During the open houses, Game and Fish personnel will be available to discuss the proposed 2023 hunting seasons for local hunt areas. A formal meeting, during which statewide seasons may be discussed, will be held at 6 p.m. March 27 at the Washakie County Fairgrounds in Worland.   
 
Meetings are as follows:
 

March 20 Powell Northwest College, Yellowstone Conference Center 6 p.m.
March 21 Meeteetse  Conservation District office  6 p.m.
March 22 Thermopolis Thermopolis Fire Department building 6 p.m.
March 22 Lovell Lovell Fire Hall 6 p.m.
March 23 Greybull Greybull Town Hall 6 p.m.
March 24 Cody Cody Regional Game and Fish office 6 p.m.
March 27 Worland Washakie County Fairgrounds 6 p.m.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
 
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
 
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2023 meeting in Casper.
 
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

- WGFD -


 

