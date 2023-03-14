The Squires Group Moves its Corporate Headquarters to Eastport in Annapolis

Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO

Donating to Local Not-For-Profits, Public Schools and Charities

Now that we’ve transitioned to a more hybrid remote work schedule, our office space is where our team members go to collaborate on special tasks and projects.” — Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) has moved its headquarters to Eastport in Annapolis. The address is 601 6th Street, Annapolis, MD 21403.

“This move starts the next chapter in our company’s history,” says Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO of TSGi. “Now that we’ve transitioned to a more hybrid remote work schedule, our office space is where our team members go to collaborate on special tasks and projects. Naturally, we no longer needed our larger office space, so we found the perfect place in Eastport that met our new needs,” adds Nancy. “Thanks to our Operations team led by Apurva Shah, our Director of Marketing and Operations, we transitioned to remote work with a flip of a switch when the shutdown occurred, since part of our team had been working remotely for years,” says Eric Galasso, President of TSGi.

“With the move, we also made the decision to keep only what we absolutely needed, so, we reached out to local not-for-profits, schools, and commercial businesses to donate computer equipment, furniture, and office supplies. Those donations benefited local organizations like Easter Seals, The Deale Fire Department, Annapolis Light House Shelter, West Annapolis Elementary School, and Crofton Woods Elementary School. I am thrilled to see our donations making an impact,” says Apurva Shah, Director of Marketing and Operations. “I would also like to recognize the special efforts put in by Amy Ladd and Joanne Furton, our Facility Security Officers, for spearheading this move and facilitating all the activities associated with it,” adds Apurva

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC-certified woman-owned small business founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires. With its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland, TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi is a professional services firm that provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/.