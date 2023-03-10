R4Good Launches Love to Do Good Help Support Causes and Earn 2500 Self Care Card
Love to Do Some Good for You and The Community Too; Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program help raise $2500 for your cause and earn $2500 Self+Care Card www.2500SelfCareCard.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund Sweet Parties Good for You + Community Too www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
R4Good helps companies find professionals, and generates proceeds to do GOOD; participate in referral program to support your cause and earn $2500 SelfCare Card
Recruiting for Good launches Love to Do Some Good; The Sweetest Gift Card to inspire participation in our referral program.
Introduce Recruiting for Good to a company hiring professional staff. After Recruiting for Good finds a talented professional for the company; they share their finder's fee donate $2500 to a cause (you love) and reward $2500 Self+Care Card (Body + Hair + Skin).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I'm looking to collaborate with like-minded value driven business owners, professionals and organizations (nonprofits and schools); who care about having some fun and doing some good. Love to Party for Good, connect with me on LinkedIn Let's Be Linked By Purpose."
About
Love to Do Some Good for You + The Community Too; Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help raise money for your causes ($2500 donation) and Earn Our Exclusive Reward $2500 Self+Care Card to learn more visit www.2500SelfCare.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Kids Design Tomorrow is a sweet one year mentoring program, created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Kids participate in sweet immersive activities that inspire participation. Through fun fulfilling experiences, sweet creative (design, drawing, writing) gigs, and the sweetest parties too; kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values….resulting in discovering their passion. To learn more visit; www.KidsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support kids programs and exclusive luxury rewards? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Gigs for Girls and Kids Design Tomorrow to Earn The World's Best Luxury Shopping + Travel; Experiences (Sweet Fashion Week), Hotels, and Luxury Consignment Too. To learn more visit www.LoveLuxuryExclusively.com
Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram