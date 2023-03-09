Digital Transformation Meets Interoperability: ETT Unveils Revolutionary Platform as a Service Solution (PaaS)

Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) Christopher Condon, Chairman & CEO of ETT

Our mission at ETT is to lead the worldwide path for Digital and Economic Transformation in sectors ripe for positive disruption.” — ETT's Chairman & CEO, Christopher Condon

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic Transformation Technologies, Inc. (“ETT”) a Dallas based Company, is hyper focused on Digital Transformation in this new era of advanced technologies. The ETT Intelligent Interoperable Ecosystem Platform has become the backbone or “System of Systems” diversified over multiple sectors including Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Hospitality, Supply Chain/Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Automotive, and Renewable Energy.

ETT’s Executive Chairman & CEO Christopher Condon states, “Our mission at ETT is to lead the worldwide path for Digital and Economic Transformation in sectors ripe for positive disruption.”

ETT’s Chief Strategy Officer , Sean Burke explains “ ETT’s advanced multi-level secure platform not only provides real-time integration of systems and data, it allows clients to draw upon embedded services such as advanced Artificial Intelligence AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science, to provide smart, predictive, and real-time data interoperability.

Condon adds “ETT is strategically partnering with some of the world’s largest Software Integrators to utilize their infrastructure for the implementation and sales processes, and to obtain immediate access to the world’s largest corporations.”

ETT is aligned with Network Hardware & Data Storage companies to stay relevant, and on the razor edge of Digital Transformation by adding data platform services to the underlying infrastructure, and with large Telecom companies to take the Edge of Cloud Data from gadgets and devices through their data ingestion engine to create predictive, real-time actionable data.

"Our PaaS interoperability solution is a game-changer for enterprises," said John Czelusniak, ETT's Chief Growth Officer. "It enables them to seamlessly integrate and manage their data sources in a single, unified platform, resulting in improved efficiency and effectiveness. This solution allows enterprises to facilitate quicker scalability."