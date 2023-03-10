Submit Release
New Ranch Retreat for Families Impacted by Autism Breaks Ground in Granbury, Texas

Martha’s Ranch Foundation celebrates the completion of two cabins with “Spring to Life” event on March 25

Our goal is to create a community to support families impacted by Autism.”
— Kimberly Bays
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New non-profit Martha’s Ranch Foundation celebrates the grand opening of two cabins nearing completion with the “Spring to Life” event on March 25.

Martha’s Ranch at Twin Canyons was created for families impacted by Autism who are looking for a space to have fun and relax with the entire family. As parents with autistic children themselves, the Bays family saw the lack of options for families with children with disabilities in their community and wanted to step up to the plate and make a difference. Martha’s Ranch at Twin Canyons offers fun for the whole family, free of judgment and with help from trained professionals.

“Our goal is to create a community to support families impacted by Autism by providing resources for research, financial support where needed, a place to experience a bit of normal and participate in activities with your children in a supportive environment and connect you with other parents to build and enhance your support structure,” said co-founder Kimberly Bays.

Visitors at Martha’s Ranch at Twin Canyons can look forward to a wide range of outdoor activities such as fishing, ATV riding, horseback riding, and hiking. They have six ponds on the property perfect for fishing for all ages and animals like longhorns, Hereford cattle, horses, donkeys, chickens, and turkeys. They also offer a beautiful event space to rent.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate two out of seven cabins nearing completion and introduce Martha’s Ranch at Twin Canyons to the Autistic community. At the event, the Bays hope to connect with families and provide an opportunity for potential guests to ask questions and get to know the ranch better.

At the event, they’ll have activities for the entire family: bounce houses, wagon rides, live music, fishing instructions, food trucks, farm animals, coloring, planting, a chicken egg hunt, a photo booth, and games. Their mascot Thunder will be making a special appearance as well.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 7631 Hayworth Highway in Granbury, TX. Register for the event here by March 17. All parties must sign a waiver to attend.

To learn more about Martha’s Ranch Foundation, check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Waylon Tate
J. Waylon & Associates
+1 214-613-0073
email us here

