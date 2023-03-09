Submit Release
March 9, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Demands Fairfax County Middle School Stop Racially Discriminating Against Children

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Demands Fairfax County Middle School Stop Racially Discriminating Against Children

~ Cooper Middle School discriminates against potential 8th grade applicants for college preparatory program ~  

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter demanding a Fairfax County Middle School stop unlawfully discriminating in connection with a college preparatory program. Last week, administrators from Cooper Middle School sent an email to all parents offering a college prep program, but only for certain racial or ethnic groups, which is prohibited by the Virginia Human Rights Act.

Attorney General Miyares told Cooper Middle School they have seven days to retract and correct their discriminatory email and to show they are conducting the application process legally. If the middle school fails to comply, the Attorney General can ultimately file a lawsuit against the school under the Virginia Human Rights Act. 

"It's shocking that we continue to find such blatant examples of racial and ethnic discrimination in the Fairfax County Public School System. Every student should be able to apply for the College Partnership Program and have the same opportunities as their peers, regardless of race," said Attorney General Miyares. "I demand that Cooper Middle School, its administrators, and anyone involved in this program stop this illegal discrimination immediately." 

Read the letter HERE

 

###

