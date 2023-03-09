Williston Barracks / Sex Offender Failure to Comply
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1001418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 3/9/23 at 1017 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont State Police Williston Barracks
VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report
ACCUSED: Richard Harrison
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Richard Harrison failed to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was issued a citation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 13, 2023, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/23 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.