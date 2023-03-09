Williston Barracks / Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1001418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 3/9/23 at 1017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont State Police Williston Barracks

VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report

ACCUSED: Richard Harrison

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Richard Harrison failed to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was issued a citation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 13, 2023, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/23 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.