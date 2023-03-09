Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,268 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Sex Offender Failure to Comply

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1001418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                        

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/9/23 at 1017 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont State Police Williston Barracks

VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report

 

ACCUSED:  Richard Harrison                                             

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Richard Harrison failed to comply with the Vermont Sex Offender Registry requirements. He was issued a citation and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 13, 2023, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/23 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Sex Offender Failure to Comply

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more