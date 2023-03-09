Teri Dreher, RN: Patient Advocate Who Wrote the Book on Securing Quality Healthcare
In Teri Dreher’s New Book, the Nurse-turned-Patient Advocate Shares Potentially-Lifesaving Advice on Navigating Our Convoluted Healthcare System.
People have a love/hate relationship with our healthcare system. We appreciate the advances that allow us to live longer lives—but we’re frustrated by how hard it is to get the quality care we seek. ”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone wants quality healthcare. But that’s easier said than done for consumers trying to find their way through the complexities and frustrations of the U.S. healthcare system.
— Teri Dreher, RN, Patient Advocate
But now there’s a guidebook, written by an industry insider who sherpas readers through a range of both common and agonizing healthcare dilemmas.
In How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself & Your Loved Ones, author Teri Dreher, RN, draws on more than four decades of healthcare experience to provide friendly, down-to-earth advice, such as:
• How do you know when it’s time to find a new doctor—and how do you choose one wisely?
• What questions should you ask before scheduling surgery?
• Where do you turn when you know something’s wrong, but can’t get a diagnosis?
In addition, Dreher tackles subjects like planning for emergencies, monitoring your aging parents’ health, and making small changes that add up to improved physical and emotional well-being—all subjects near and dear to Dreher’s heart. The book is based on articles that Teri prepares for the suburban Chicago area newspaper, the Daily Herald.
From the time she was a child, Dreher knew she wanted to be a nurse. But after 30+ years of being a critical care RN in Chicago hospitals, Dreher became disillusioned with a system that increasingly prioritized paperwork and profits over patient well-being.
Looking for another way to serve, she was among the first wave of nurses to leap into the field of patient advocacy, helping individuals and families dealing with medical crises. Today, NShore Patient Advocates, LLC (NorthShoreRN.com), is the Chicago area’s largest advocacy company and Dreher is a recognized industry pioneer.
Teri’s passion for healthcare advocacy also led her to found Seniors Alone, a not-for-profit that serves senior orphans and adults with disabilities and Nurse Advocate Entrepreneur, a training program for aspiring advocates.
It is also the inspiration for How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself & Your Loved Ones, which can be purchased on Amazon.com. Her previous book, Patient Advocacy Matters, is an Amazon bestseller.
If you don’t have a nurse in the family, this is the next best thing.
Joanne Levine
Lekas & Levine PR
joannepr@aol.com