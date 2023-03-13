NBRPA TO BRING ACCLAIMED HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAM TO NCAA WOMEN’S FINAL FOUR FOR FIRST TIME

NBRPA

-First-Ever Event to Focus on Women’s Health And Include Breast Cancer Examinations for WNBA Legends-

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), today announced that, for the first time ever, their Health Screening Program will be conducted during the NCAA Women’s Final Four event in Dallas, Texas. In addition to the customary, wide-ranging screening procedures, the NBRPA’s program will also launch innovative breast cancer examinations utilizing the latest technology from Bexa for WNBA Legends taking part in the program. Breast exams that include Bexa provide a highly convenient early detection option for all women including younger women who want the opportunity to protect themselves. By providing expanded choices, the NBRPA is committed to ensure that all members have an opportunity to choose an early detection option that’s right for them.

The critically acclaimed program, under the supervision of the NBRPA Chief Medical Director Joe Rogowski, will focus on women’s health, deliver thorough, cost-effective, healthcare to its membership and address many of the medical issues experienced by the NBRPA population, while also educating them on proactive measures that promote a healthy lifestyle.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to grow our Health Screening Program and to be able to increase our focus on health issues affecting women.” said Scott Rochelle, President & CEO, NBRPA. “With the world of women’s basketball front and center in Dallas, this presents an incredible occasion to bring this impactful program to where so many of our members will be.”

Launched in conjunction with the NBPA in 2016, to deliver valuable, preventive long-term healthcare check-ups to former professional players across the U.S., the Health Screening Program has impacted hundreds of former players by providing preventative testing, including blood work, electrocardiograms, echocardiograms and cardiology consultations.

The NBRPA announced in 2022 that they would begin overseeing the program and brought along Joe Rogowski to head the operation. Rogowski, who served as the NBPA’s Chief Medical Officer for the past decade, was named the NBRPA’s Chief Medical Director in November 2022.

About the National Basketball Retired Players Association

The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) is comprised of former professional basketball players from the NBA, ABA, and WNBA. It is a 501(c) 3 organization with a mission to develop, implement and advocate a wide array of programs to benefit its members, supporters and the community. The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by basketball legends Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Archie Clark, Dave Cowens and Oscar Robertson. The NBRPA works in direct partnerships with the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association. Legends Care is the charitable initiative of the NBRPA that positively impacts youth and communities through basketball. Scott Rochelle is President and CEO, and the NBRPA Board of Directors includes Chairman of the Board Johnny Davis, Treasurer Sam Perkins, Secretary Grant Hill, Nancy Lieberman, CJ Kupec, Mike Bantom, Caron Butler, Jerome Williams, Shawn Marion, Charles “Choo” Smith and Robert Horry. Learn more at legendsofbasketball.com.

