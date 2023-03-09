EB5AN Announces I-829 Approval for Hyatt Boca Raton EB-5 Project
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, announced today that its Hyatt Boca Raton EB-5 project had achieved its first Form I-829 approval from United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). This approval is a clear indication that the Hyatt Boca Raton project has fulfilled all the requirements of the EB-5 program and is now eligible to provide its investors with permanent resident status in the United States.
This marks the final step in the investors’ journey toward permanent residency in the United States, and they can now enjoy permanent Green Cards with the option of pursuing U.S. citizenship in the future.
The I-829 approval process is essential for investors, as it removes the conditions from their temporary permanent resident status and grants them a 10-year renewable permanent Green Card. To receive I-829 approval, investors must fulfill the stringent requirements of the EB-5 program, including creating at least 10 new jobs and keeping their capital investment at risk.
EB5AN’s Hyatt Boca Raton project has successfully met all the requirements of the EB-5 program. This achievement is a significant milestone not only for the project but also for the EB-5 investors who have chosen to invest in it.
“We are proud to announce that our EB-5 investors in the EB5AN Hyatt Boca Raton project are starting to receive I-829 approvals,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “We congratulate our EB-5 investors on successfully completing the EB-5 immigration process. They now have permanent U.S. residency without conditions. Throughout the process, we have remained committed to doing what’s best for our investors’ immigration success.”
One notable aspect of the Hyatt Boca Raton project is the remarkably fast adjudication time for this I-829 case. The I-829 petition was filed in November 2021, and the approval process took less than two years. This brief period is well below the average; as of March 2023, USCIS’s processing times page state that 80% of I-829 cases are completed within 61.5 months, or over 5 years.
The swift approval of the Hyatt Boca Raton project's investors’ I-829 petition is a testament to EB5AN's compliance with all USCIS requirements for immigration success. The project's success in fulfilling all the requirements of the EB-5 program has contributed to the creation of new jobs and stimulated the local economy.
EB5AN is a leading EB-5 service provider and operates throughout the United States. It has an established track record of successful EB-5 projects, and the Hyatt Boca Raton project is no exception.
The Hyatt Boca Raton project is a world-class development located in the heart of downtown Boca Raton, Florida. The project comprises 200 luxury guestrooms; it was a unique opportunity for EB-5 investors to participate in a high-end hospitality project in one of the most desirable areas in South Florida.
The EB5AN Hyatt Boca Raton project's success in obtaining its first I-829 approval is a significant milestone for the project, its investors, and EB5AN. The project's success is a testament to EB5AN's commitment to ensuring that its investors' dreams of obtaining permanent residency in the United States become a reality.
Investors who have not yet participated in an EB5AN project should consider this as a compelling investment opportunity that offers not only capital safety, but also the potential for permanent residency in the United States.
Inquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally-known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries, with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Sam Silverman
This marks the final step in the investors’ journey toward permanent residency in the United States, and they can now enjoy permanent Green Cards with the option of pursuing U.S. citizenship in the future.
The I-829 approval process is essential for investors, as it removes the conditions from their temporary permanent resident status and grants them a 10-year renewable permanent Green Card. To receive I-829 approval, investors must fulfill the stringent requirements of the EB-5 program, including creating at least 10 new jobs and keeping their capital investment at risk.
EB5AN’s Hyatt Boca Raton project has successfully met all the requirements of the EB-5 program. This achievement is a significant milestone not only for the project but also for the EB-5 investors who have chosen to invest in it.
“We are proud to announce that our EB-5 investors in the EB5AN Hyatt Boca Raton project are starting to receive I-829 approvals,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “We congratulate our EB-5 investors on successfully completing the EB-5 immigration process. They now have permanent U.S. residency without conditions. Throughout the process, we have remained committed to doing what’s best for our investors’ immigration success.”
One notable aspect of the Hyatt Boca Raton project is the remarkably fast adjudication time for this I-829 case. The I-829 petition was filed in November 2021, and the approval process took less than two years. This brief period is well below the average; as of March 2023, USCIS’s processing times page state that 80% of I-829 cases are completed within 61.5 months, or over 5 years.
The swift approval of the Hyatt Boca Raton project's investors’ I-829 petition is a testament to EB5AN's compliance with all USCIS requirements for immigration success. The project's success in fulfilling all the requirements of the EB-5 program has contributed to the creation of new jobs and stimulated the local economy.
EB5AN is a leading EB-5 service provider and operates throughout the United States. It has an established track record of successful EB-5 projects, and the Hyatt Boca Raton project is no exception.
The Hyatt Boca Raton project is a world-class development located in the heart of downtown Boca Raton, Florida. The project comprises 200 luxury guestrooms; it was a unique opportunity for EB-5 investors to participate in a high-end hospitality project in one of the most desirable areas in South Florida.
The EB5AN Hyatt Boca Raton project's success in obtaining its first I-829 approval is a significant milestone for the project, its investors, and EB5AN. The project's success is a testament to EB5AN's commitment to ensuring that its investors' dreams of obtaining permanent residency in the United States become a reality.
Investors who have not yet participated in an EB5AN project should consider this as a compelling investment opportunity that offers not only capital safety, but also the potential for permanent residency in the United States.
Inquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally-known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries, with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Sam Silverman
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here