‘World’s first robot lawyer’ doesn’t work, lawsuit claims

The plaintiffs’ lead attorney, Jay Edelson of Edelson PC, detailed in an email Wednesday the importance of the case as artificial intelligence grows increasingly prevalent in the practice of law. “We are definitely at the cusp of an AI revolution in society and in law; that comes with many benefits, but also pitfalls,” he wrote. “Here, the crux of our case is simple: Whatever automated systems they supposedly have are a complete mess. In short DoNotPay DoesNotWork.”