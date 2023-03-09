NCRI-US Applauds U.S. House Bipartisan Majority Backing Iran Uprising for a Democratic, Secular, Non-nuclear Republic

A congressional briefing on March 9, 2023, declares that a bipartisan majority of the US House have cosponsored resolution H.Res.100, "Supporting Iran Uprising for a Democratic, Secular, Non-nuclear Republic." A congressional briefing on March 9, 2023, declares that a bipartisan majority of the US House have cosponsored resolution H.Res.100, "Supporting Iran Uprising for a Democratic, Secular, Non-nuclear Republic." A congressional briefing on March 9, 2023, declares that a bipartisan majority of the US House have cosponsored resolution H.Res.100, "Supporting Iran Uprising for a Democratic, Secular, Non-nuclear Republic." A congressional briefing on March 9, 2023, declares that a bipartisan majority of the US House have cosponsored resolution H.Res.100, "Supporting Iran Uprising for a Democratic, Secular, Non-nuclear Republic."

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi commends the 223 U.S. House members who sponsored H.Res.100 and "stood on the side of the Iranian people.”

The Iranian people have shown in the past six months they reject any form of dictatorship, be it the Shah dictatorship or mullahs' theocracy.” — Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, NCRI President-elect

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) welcomes the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives’ outstanding bipartisan endorsement of H.Res.100, “Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.”

During a congressional briefing today, led by Congressmen Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), it was announced that over 222 members of the House from both parties have now cosponsored H.Res.100. Other House members who spoke at the briefing included Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Raul Ruis (D-CA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Don Bacon (R-NE), Deborah Ross (D-NC), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Glenn Grothman (R-WI).

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), also addressed the briefing virtually. She commended Congressmen McClintock and Sherman “for their leading role in the bipartisan House Resolution 100,” and recognized “the House majority members who stood on the side of the Iranian people to offer a sound policy on Iran.”

“Since you introduced this resolution a month ago, the Iranian regime under different pretexts has shown its utmost anger and has resorted to massive rhetoric against the noble Members of U.S. Congress. But House majority support for this resolution, is in fact, the decisive response of U.S. House of Representatives to the Iranian regime and the massive disinformation campaign to hinder your support for the Iranian Resistance and people’s uprising,” said the NCRI President-elect.

Mrs. Rajavi concluded her remarks by saying, “The Iranian people have shown in the past six months that they reject any form of dictatorship, be it the Shah dictatorship or mullahs' theocracy, and are willing to pay the price to achieve freedom.”

In his opening remarks, Representative McClintock said that “I am very pleased to announce that H.Res. 100 – expressing Congress’ support of the right of the Iranian people to a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran -- is now co-sponsored by an absolute majority of the House of Representatives. 222 members of the 435-member House, Republican and Democrat alike, now stand side-by-side with the people of Iran who struggle to rid themselves of the theocratic thugs who have oppressed them for far too long.”

“The principles of the [Mrs. Rajavi’s] Ten-Point Plan: the universal right to vote in free and fair elections, the right of every person to participate in a free market and to enjoy the prosperity that freedom guarantees, the right to be judged as a human being regardless of gender, religion or ethnicity; the right to return to the community of free and respected nations based on peaceful coexistence: This is the future of Iran – its course is already charted, the journey already begun, and its shining destination can already be seen in the distance,” added Congressman McClintock.

Congressman Sherman remarked that: “It is an important time in Iran as people from one end of the country to the other rise to demand their rights and demand a peaceful and democratic republic of Iran… The resolution [H.Res.100] recognizes Maryam Rajavi as one of the women who has been a leader in fighting for democracy in Iran. And it commemorates a whole new generation of women who are fighting the regime that has continued its violent attacks against protesters and anyone who dares to dissent, including the horrific killing of over 500 innocent protesters, many of whom were teenagers and even children.

“Tens of thousands have been arrested and some sentenced to death. The regime’s legacy of murdering dissidents is nothing new. It has been used as a tactic for decades to stifle the Iranian people’s fight for freedom. This, of course, includes the brutal murders of thousands of dissidents during the 1988 massacre, perpetrated by regime officials now including President Raisi. It lashes out with violence because it doesn’t have an argument and doesn’t have a basis to acquire the people’s support,” added the Democratic lawmaker from California.

H.Res.100 was first introduced in February 2023, on the anniversary of the anti-dictatorial revolution, by Congressmen Tom McClintock (R-CA) at a congressional press conference. It was originally cosponsored by 165 bi-partisan members.

The resolution notes that “the Iranian people have been deprived of their fundamental freedoms for which reason they are rejecting monarchic dictatorship and religious tyranny, as evident in their protest slogans.”

The Congressional initiative states that the U.S. House of Representatives, “stands with the people of Iran who are legitimately defending their rights for freedom against repression” and “recognizes the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran.”

The resolution cites “support for the opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which calls for the universal right to vote, free elections, and a market economy, and advocates gender, religious, and ethnic equality, a foreign policy based on peaceful coexistence, and a non-nuclear Iran.”

Referring to the ongoing uprising in Iran nearly six months after it started, the bi-partisan resolution underscores, “these protests are rooted in the more than four decades of organized resistance against the Iranian dictatorship,” which have been “led by women who have endured torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and death.” It adds, “the similarity in slogans and tactics used by protests nationwide reflect the overarching demands of the Iranian people and point to the organized nature of the protests.”

The House resolution urges the United States to “be involved in any establishment of an international investigation into the 1988 extrajudicial killings” noting that “the killings of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 were carried out based on a fatwa to execute all political prisoners who remained loyal to the Iranian Resistance, and subsequent death commissions were formed on July 19, 1988, whose members included the current Iranian regime’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, an official from the Ministry of Intelligence, and a state prosecutor, to implement the fatwa.”

The resolution “calls on relevant United States Government agencies to work with European allies, including those in the Balkans where Iran has expanded its presence, to hold Iran accountable for breaching diplomatic privileges, and to call on nations to prevent the malign activities of the Iranian regime’s diplomatic missions, with the goal of closing them down and expelling its agents.”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic opposition coalition founded in 1981 in Tehran, as the alternative to the clerical regime. It would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi, based on her Ten-Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months after the fall of the regime and to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, is the principal member of the NCRI.

Message to the conference declaring U.S. House Majority’s support for H.Res100