ellee ven Wastes No Time Releasing “I Won’t Wait For Springtime”

I Won't Wait For Springtime

ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, release the ethereal single “I Won’t Wait For Springtime” today, celebrating Spring before it’s here.

From the moment Jeff first played the music, it felt like the sweetest escape; I could hear the violin and the words and melody I’d sing.” — ellee ven

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Produced in partnership with Terry Santiel, ellee wrote this song as a last attempt to get through to a failing relationship. The lyrics express the pain and frustration one feels when personal freedom is at risk. In the song rather than sitting back and waiting for her future to start, she chooses to create her own.

It’s about perennial Springtime with no need to wait for external validation. Its musical composition, was written by The Groovalution's keyboardist Jeff Motley and features the rich, melodic strings of violinist Laurann Angel.

Team Groovalution chose to follow suit in mapping their future, choosing to release "I Won't Wait For Springtime" just weeks after its conception. This single comes ahead of the much anticipated "No Merece La Pena" on March 28th and “Better Days” which is set for release on April 11th.

"No Merece La Pena" is ellee ven's first song completely in Spanish. Inspired by her feisty Spanish mother, the song features a beautiful guitar, and the theme is about not paining oneself for the wrong person or reason.

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 15 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; TheVirtualQuilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe. Everyone is invited to participate in The Virtual Quilt by uploading and sharing original artwork of their own.

You can find "I Won't Wait For Springtime" and all of ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.