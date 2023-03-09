Meet the cast of ‘Camelot,’ beginning previews on Broadway tonight

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 9. The musical will officially open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

The musical revival features a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Meet the cast of Camelot below!

LCT debut. Broadway: The Inheritance (Tony Award, Clive Barnes Award). London: The Inheritance (Young Vic and The Noël Coward Theatre). Off-Broadway: This Day Forward (Vineyard); Troilus and Cressida, King Lear (Public Theater's NY Shakespeare Festival). Regional: West Coast premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride (Geffen), Williamstown Theatre Festival, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. Film: The Front Room (A24), Disney's Snow White, Spare Room, The Chaperone. TV: "Under the Banner of Heaven," "WeCrashed," "Dear Edward," "Younger," "The Good Fight," "Instinct," "The Code." Education: The University of Rhode Island and Yale School of Drama (Herschel Williams Prize).

LCT debut. Broadway: original Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Hamilton (Grammy Award, Tony Award nomination), Cinderella in Into the Woods (Grammy Award), The Parisian Woman, the title role in Amelie. Additional theater includes Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Kennedy Center) and Natasha Rostova in the original off-Broadway production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. TV/Film includes Hamilton (Disney+, Emmy Award nomination); "Dopesick" (Hulu); "Shining Girls" (AppleTV+); Over the Moon and Tick, Tick...Boom (Netflix); The One and Only Ivan (Disney+); The Broken Hearts Gallery; and Here and Now.

LCT: Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady. New York theater: Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera (Broadway), Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods (City Center Encores!). Regional includes Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton (Los Angeles, San Francisco); Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (Weathervane Playhouse); South Pacific, The Greenshow (Utah Shakespeare Festival); Captain/Hennessy in Dames at Sea (Otterbein Summer Theatre); and Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (Noblesville Shakespeare in the Park). TV/Film includes Coda (by Abe Purvis), Jordan Chase on "Charmed" (CW) and "Blue Bloods." Featured in the Washington National Opera gala at The Kennedy Center, the Pasadena Symphony, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, the American Songbook Hall of Fame celebration and most recently performed at Carnegie Hall. Education: BFA in Musical Theatre, Otterbein University.

LCT: Shakespeare's Henry IV (Drama Desk Award). Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh, Waitress, The Audience, Rocky, The Best Man, A Man for All Seasons. New York: Shakespeare in the Park, The Bridge Project at BAM, Playwrights Horizons, City Center Encores!, The Acting Company. Over 200 regional productions. Recent film credits include True Grit, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies and Zero Charisma. Over 250 television credits including "The Gilded Age," "The King of Queens," "Desperate Housewives" and "Gilmore Girls." Former Artistic Director of four professional companies; an award-winning playwright, dramaturg and translator; an Emeritus Professor of English and a Shakespeare scholar.

LCT debut. Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; Dear Evan Hansen; Hello, Dolly!; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; Matilda; Wicked. Off-Broadway: Rent, Bare. First National Tour: Spring Awakening. World premieres: Pioneer Theatre Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dallas Theater Center, Barrington Stage, La Jolla. TV/Film: Your Monster, Things Like This, "Evil" (Paramount+), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC).

LCT/Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: A Nervous Smile, The Middle Ages (TBTB); The Last Day (Ensemble Studio Theatre). Regional includes original lead in ImaginaryComforts (Berkeley Rep), original cast in X's & O's (Berkeley Rep, Baltimore Center Stage), Master Sunflower in The Lily's Revenge (Magic Theatre, West Coast premiere w/ Taylor Mac), A Christmas Carol (ACT) and original lead in The Taming by Lauren Gunderson (Crowded Fire Theater). International Solo Show: TRUCE. Recent film: The Home (Miramax), Batsh*t Bride. TV: "Extrapolations," "SEE" (Apple TV+); "FBI: Most Wanted," "NCIS" (CBS); "New Amsterdam," "Law & Order SVU" (NBC); "In the Dark" (CW). Founder of Access Acting Academy (Dr. Jacob Bolotin Award).

LCT/Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Travis Younger alternate in A Raisin in the Sun (The Public). TV/Film: Renfield (upcoming, April 2023) and appearances on STARZ.

LCT/Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Othello (starring Daniel Craig and David Oyelowo, director Sam Gold); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (director Rachel Chavkin) at NYTW; The Artificial Jungle, The Unexpected Guest (Theatre Row). Additional theater includes Kate Hamill's Vanity Fair (Shakespeare Theatre Company D.C./ACT), Henry V (Hartford Stage) and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (National Tour, director Darren Katz). TV/Film credits include Bruce in "Survival of The Thickest" (Netflix/A24, created by Michelle Buteau), Federico in "desert in" (operabox), "New Amsterdam" (NBC), "Homeland" (Showtime), "Broad City" (Comedy Central) and Mapplethorpe starring Matt Smith.

LCT debut. Broadway: Hamilton (Mulligan/Madison). National Tour: Hamilton (Original Mulligan/Madison). Regional: Ragtime (Coalhouse, Playmaker's Rep), Legally Blonde (Emmett Forrest, MUNY), Twelfth Night (Orsino, Arkansas Shakes), Parade (Conley, MGR Playhouse). TV/Film: "The Good Fight," "The Gilded Age," "Law and Order: SVU," Space Cadet. Education: BFA, Elon University. @fergsters95

LCT3: Verité. Broadway: Macbeth, West Side Story, To Kill a Mockingbird. Off-Broadway includes The Low Road, Assassins, An Octoroon, The Flick, Pocatello and Gnit. Film: White Noise (director Noah Brumbach). TV includes "When They See Us," "The Blacklist," "Orange is the New Black," "Law & Order: SVU," "Elementary," and "Veep."

LCT debut. Broadway: Into the Woods. Regional: 5th Avenue Theatre, TUTS, Dallas Theater Center, The Fulton, Asolo Rep. TV: "WeCrashed." Education: Syracuse University Musical Theatre. @delphiborich

LCT/Broadway debut. Regional: Romeo in Romeo y Julieta Limeño (writer, director). Born in Lima, Peru. Education: BFA, UNCSA School of Drama 2022. @matiasdelaflor. www.matiasdelaflor.com

LCT/Broadway debut. Theater includes Good Faith (Yale Rep); Twelfth Night, Alice, Yell, Bodas De Sangre, Reykjavik (Yale School of Drama); La Boheme, Song from the Uproar (Cincinnati Opera); Porgy and Bess, Ragtime (Utah Festival Opera); In the Land of Uz (national premiere,Yale Schola Cantorum). Soloist: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Columbia Orchestra, Teatro Isauro Martínez. MFA, Yale School of Drama.

LCT/Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road. First National Tour: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Ella/Gabrielle u/s). Regional includes Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road (Temple Theatre), 42nd Street (PCLO) andmultiple seasons with NSMT. Education: BFA, Penn State University @rachelgeorgea

LCT debut. Broadway: Chess, Miss Saigon, Hair. National Tours: Hair, The Gershwins'Porgy and Bess. Off-Broadway: Invisible Thread, Cabin in the Sky. Regional: Ragtime, The Fantasticks, Grand Hotel, Chess (Kennedy Center), Hair (Hollywood Bowl). 2018 Marc Blitzen Award, Lotte Lenya Competition.

LCT: Intimate Apparel. Broadway debut. Metropolitan Opera: Porgy and Bess (Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording), Hamlet. International: Tony in West Side Story (Savoy-teatteri, Finland), Symphonic Gospel (Barbican Centre/London Symphony Orchestra). Regional: Written in Stone (Kennedy Center/Washington National Opera), Oklahoma! (Denver Center), Highway 1 U.S.A. (Opera Theatre of Saint Louis). Film: The Compromise. TV: "WU-TANG: An American Saga," "My True Crime Story." @ChristianMarkGibbs.

They/them. LCT debut. Broadway: The Ferryman. Off-Broadway: Suffs, The Magnificent Seven. Regional: Fun Home, Peter Pan. TV: "The Andy Warhol Diaries". Education: BFA, New Studio on Broadway at NYU Tisch. @hollyrgould. hollyrgould.com

LCT debut. Broadway: All My Sons (Roundabout). Additional theater: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Saint Joan (Shakespeare Downtown); Waiting for Godot (TFANA). Film: Maggie's Plan, Exposed, Who Framed Tommy Callahan? TV: "That Damn Michael Che," "Half-Life." Education: The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute Young Actors Program.

LCT debut. Theater: Monsoon Wedding (premiere; Doha); Beauty and the Beast (Mumbai, Delhi); The Zoo Story (Old World Festival); The Threepenny Opera (Aadyam Festival); The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Coriolanus (Shakespeare Society, Delhi). Opera: ¡Figaro! 90210 (Chautauqua Opera); The Jungle Book (Glimmerglass); Eugene Onegin, Florencia en el Amazonas, Le Rossignol (Yale Opera); El retablo de Maese Pedro, L'enfant et les Sortilèges, Roméo et Juliette (Neemrana Music Foundation).

LCT: Intimate Apparel. Metropolitan Opera: Hamlet, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Porgy and Bess. Regional theater/Opera: Faust et Hélène/L'heure Espagnole (New Camerata Opera); West Side Story (Glimmerglass); Hairspray, Sound of Music (Casa Mañana Theater); H.M.S Pinafore, Madama Butterfly (Tri-Cities Opera). Concerts: West Side Story (Kennedy Center/National Symphony Orchestra), Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz (Apollo Theater). Film: The Woman King (soundtrack vocalist)

he/they. LCT debut. Broadway: Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Chicago: Big River, Fly by Night, My Fair Lady, Carousel, The Merry Widow, A Wrinkle in Time, The Distance, Barbecue Apocalypse, Sita Ram, La Chingada, Forget Me/Knot. Additional regional: A Midsummer Night's Dream; Twelfth Night; The Man of La Mancha. Film: Seeing the Elephant.

LCT: The King and I. Broadway: The Music Man, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, If/Then, Leap of Faith, Avenue Q, Beauty and The Beast. Off-Broadway: Plenty (The Public), Falsettoland (The Vineyard). International: Miss Saigon. National Tour: South Pacific. Regional: Allegiance (The Old Globe), Shrek (MUNY), Hair (ATP). Recent TV includes: "The Good Fight," "Evil," "Madam Secretary," "Elementary," "New Amsterdam," "Unforgettable," "Instinct," "FBI." @annsandersNYC

she/her. LCT/Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Ink'd Well; Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written. Regional: The Odyssey; The Yeomen of the Guard, The Wiz, world premiere of Head Over Heels (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Mr. Burns, or Post Electric Play, The Tempest, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, Into the Woods (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Nina Simone: 4 Women (Seattle Rep); Cyrano (Two River).

LCT/Broadway debut. Regional: The Fantasticks; Evita; Noises Off!; Once; The Little Mermaid; Little Shop of Horrors; I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; A Christmas Carol; In the Heights; Seussical; Elf: The Musical; American Idiot; West Side Story. Education: BFA, University of Florida. @valerietr47 valerietorresrosario.com

LCT debut. Broadway: Aladdin. Tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin. Off-Broadway: When Pigs Fly, Yellow Brick Road. Regional: Cinderella; Caroline, or Change; Once on This Island; Sweeney Todd; In the Heights; Ain't Misbehavin'. TV: "Danny's House."

LCT debut. Broadway: Come From Away, Once, Gettin' the Band Back Together,Amélie, The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Once, Bayonets of Angst, Violet, Twelfth Night. Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, MUNY, Old Globe, A.R.T., Berkeley Rep, CTG, Actors Theatre, Two River, Le Petit. Flint Rep. TV/Film: Come From Away, SongOne,"Law & Order: SVU," "FBI: Most Wanted." Education: BFA; UNCSA