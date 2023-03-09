Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,372 in the last 365 days.

Air Quality permits under review, published 3/09/2023

The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Lee County 
Iowa Fertilizer Company – 3550 180th St., Wever.
Project No. 22-012, modification of storage tanks and emergency engines permits to correct the listed capacities, stack characteristics, and control devices to as-built conditions. This project also corrects the potential emissions for these units and updates the Best Available Control Technology requirements. The public comment period ends April 8. 

Marion County
Pella West Substation – 1875 Washington St., Pella.
Project No. 23-003. Pella West Substation operates an electric utility facility. This project is to replace the generator set for the existing Diesel Fuel Fired Generator Engine #7. The public comment period ends April 8.

You just read:

Air Quality permits under review, published 3/09/2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more