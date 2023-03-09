Join the Revenue Team: Visit our Rapid Hire Event March 23

Submit Release
COOKEVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on March 23 at from 9 am to 5 pm Central time for a rapid hire event at Tennessee Tech University’s Johnson Hall, located at 1105 N. Peachtree Avenue in Cookeville. 

The department will be interviewing for several auditor positions. During the event, applicants complete an application, interview, and are considered for hire the same day.

Learn more about the Department of Revenue and our Audit division here.

Sign up for a job interview slot here. Walk ins are also welcome at the event.

At the Department of Revenue, we make public services possible. If you are looking for a steady job doing meaningful work, look no further! Our jobs offer good benefits, paid holidays, paid sick and vacation time, the ability to work from home, and a great work-life balance. The State of Tennessee also offers tuition reimbursement as well as an employee wellness program.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

